The recently acquitted Kenosha teen Kyle Rittenhouse spoke with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday night, telling his side of a story that has captivated and divided Americans over the last few weeks as his case went to trial.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges against him, which included two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide after he shot three men, killing two, during the infamous fiery-but-mostly-peaceful protests in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting last year.

Although the facts of the case made it abundantly clear that the then-17-year-old acted in self-defense when he fired upon the rioters, the left has nonetheless leveraged his case as an apparent example of racism, somehow, even though the three men he shot were all white.

During the interview, Rittenhouse provided chilling details of his conditions in jail after he was arrested last year, and if you’re not already outraged over how this young man has been treated after being forced to defend his life that fateful evening in August 2020, you most certainly will be when you hear this.

Carlson explained that Rittenhouse, despite being a minor at the time, was placed in adult detention after turning himself over to police in the fall of last year, where he remained for 87 days.

“Eighty-seven days is a long time to be in jail,” Carlson said to the teenager during their sit-down interview.

“It was very long. I lost a lot of weight in there,” Rittenhouse replied, adding with a chuckle that he had since gained it back, to which Carlson laughingly replied that he related.

Kyle’s story was far less humorous as he went on. In the hours since the interview aired, much attention has been given to what he would go on to explain about the role that attorneys Lin Wood and John Pierce played in his case last year.

Rittenhouse accused Wood and Pierce of raising money for his cause and insisting that he remain in jail, despite having raised the money to bail him out in September.

Should Kyle Rittenhouse sue his former attorneys? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (881 Votes) No: 5% (48 Votes)

“It was scary in jail,” he explained. “You had to watch over yourself.”

The teenager tried to keep his head down, which is what discouraged him from making much of a fuss over the fact that he was, in some ways, living in virtual third-world conditions as he said he had no running water in his cell.

“I did not have running water, so I didn’t shower until Nov. 20,” he told Carlson. “From Oct. 31 to Nov. 20, I did not take a shower.”

Kyle Rittenhouse tells Tucker Carlson that he did not have running water in his jail cell: “From October 30 to November 20, I did not take a shower.” pic.twitter.com/RAHfRr7DyE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 23, 2021

“That’s disgusting,” Carlson said.

“Very. I smelt terrible, I felt sick, I lost weight, my health was degrading. If I was in there for a month longer, I would have probably been in a hospital.”

With his signature incredulity, Carlson reiterated, “You had no running water.”

“No running water in my jail cell,” Rittenhouse replied.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — I get more impressed with this young man the more I learn about him, although this usually accompanies the new depths we discover about just how outrageous his treatment has been, from within the criminal justice system all the way up to the now-president of the United States.

It’s infuriatingly ironic that his verdict has sparked cries of injustice from the clueless progressive glitterati because the fact that he was ever charged for defending his own life is an outrage to the justice system.

What’s more, it appears that opportunist attorneys who initially came on board to “help” him were exploiting him, leaving him languishing in jail while they profited off his case?

I expect we will learn much more about why this happened … and most certainly ought to.

What happened to Rittenhouse is something every single American should be able to unite against. If we are to be outraged over supposed racial injustices in the system, we should most certainly be outraged over Rittenhouse’s treatment.

If anyone is being treated as he told Carlson he has been, it ought to be exposed, investigated and addressed.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but we all know that Rittenhouse was a political scapegoat for the progressive left and that this absolutely is a political issue.

The vast majority of Americans likely agree that we need a fair, just and transparent system. It’s time we stop letting the elite divide us and start addressing the depths of corruption and injustice that led to Rittenhouse’s arrest, as well as the sickening injustices experienced by other modern-day political prisoners, in the first place.

This just further underscores what a blessed relief it was that the jury did the right thing and acquitted Rittenhouse.

Let’s sincerely pray that this is the beginning of much-needed change in our country.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.