Rittenhouse Judge Blasts Prosecution, Says They Made 'Grave Constitutional Violation'

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 10, 2021 at 11:37am
Judge Bruce Schroeder blasted the prosecution on Wednesday during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, telling Kenosha County assistant district attorney Thomas Binger he needs to “account” for his constitutional violation in the case.

Schroeder shared the words during Wednesday’s trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during which Rittenhouse personally testified regarding what he describes as self-defense in a shooting that killed two men and wounded another.



Binger accused Rittenhouse of taking a “side” regarding his reported self-defense.

“And after all of that now you are telling us your side of the story,” Binger said. “Correct?”

An objection was made and the jury was dismissed following the outburst.

Mark Richards, the lead attorney for Rittenhouse, objected to Binger’s treatment of his client’s silence.

“He’s commenting on my client’s right to remain silent,” Richards said.

“You need to account for this,” Schroeder told Binger.

After Binger’s reply, the judge added, “This is a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant’s silence.”

“You are right on the borderline. And you may be over. But it better stop. … This is not permitted,” Schroeder added.

The line of questioning took place following a 10-minute recess.

This is a breaking story. Updates may be added.

