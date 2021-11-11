Share
Commentary
Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images
Commentary
Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 3 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images)

Rittenhouse Judge Before Lunch: 'I Hope the Asian Food Isn't on One of Those Boats in Long Beach Harbor'

 By Kipp Jones  November 11, 2021 at 3:57pm
Share

The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial made a joke about the supply chain crisis before the court broke for lunch on Thursday, and liberals lost their minds.

Judge Bruce Schroeder had excused the jury for lunch when he was speaking with officers of the court about an apparent food delivery. He used the opportunity to crack a joke about the backup of container ships waiting to be unloaded at one of the country’s largest ports.

“I hope the Asian food isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor,” he said.

Trending:
LeBron James Attacks Rittenhouse for Crying, It Immediately Backfires: 'You Cried Because You Got a Cramp'

The lighthearted moment naturally sent Twitter’s blue checkmarks into a frenzy.

WARNING: The following contains graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

Related:
No, the Judge Isn't Biased Toward Rittenhouse - This Is How He Has Always Handled Cases

If you haven’t been watching the Rittenhouse trial, Schroeder is as good-humored as he is serious. He exchanges pleasantries with jurors and listens earnestly to both the prosecution and defense.

He is also not afraid to raise his voice when basic procedures are violated in his courtroom.

Most importantly, Schroeder has ensured that Rittenhouse gets a fair trial.

Of course, left-wing Twitter and the establishment media can’t stand him. These people want to see Rittenhouse locked up and the key thrown away, regardless of the testimony we’ve heard.

They’ll find any excuse to smear Schroeder — including his patriotic ringtone. Yes, really.

Schroeder has offered some much-needed levity during a trial that has so sharply divided America.

I doubt last-gasp accusations of “racism” will put a stop to his jokes — or his commitment to justice.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Rittenhouse Judge Before Lunch: 'I Hope the Asian Food Isn't on One of Those Boats in Long Beach Harbor'
Not Satire: Biden Wants to Give Toxic Terry McAuliffe a Job in His Admin - Report
DeSantis Nails Biden, Says POTUS Has Blood on His Hands After Admin Flew Alleged Murderer to FL
'It Was a Red Wave': NJ Dem Finally Concedes to GOP Truck Driver Who Humiliated Him in Election Upset
Watch: DeSantis Makes 6-Word Threat to Biden Over Illegal Immigration - And the Left Is Seething
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.