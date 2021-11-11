Rittenhouse Judge Before Lunch: 'I Hope the Asian Food Isn't on One of Those Boats in Long Beach Harbor'

The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial made a joke about the supply chain crisis before the court broke for lunch on Thursday, and liberals lost their minds.

Judge Bruce Schroeder had excused the jury for lunch when he was speaking with officers of the court about an apparent food delivery. He used the opportunity to crack a joke about the backup of container ships waiting to be unloaded at one of the country’s largest ports.

“I hope the Asian food isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor,” he said.

Rittenhouse judge makes a crack about the supply chain crisis: “I hope the Asian food isn’t on one of those boats in long beach harbor.” pic.twitter.com/AkjLwJuUZS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2021

The lighthearted moment naturally sent Twitter’s blue checkmarks into a frenzy.

BREAKING: The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder case jokes in court that he hopes the “Asian food” that they ordered isn’t “on one of those boats in Long Beach harbor” as if all Asian food is imported from overseas. RT IF YOU THINK HE’S A RACIST DISGRACE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 11, 2021

Judge Bruce Schroeder is a racist. https://t.co/rZr8c55v9X — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 11, 2021

2) And yes it is RACIST. The boats in the harbor are majority boats from Asia. And he said Asian food – which further connects the Asian boats. It’s racist c’mon. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 11, 2021

WARNING: The following contains graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

“I’m Judge Schroeder, and I’d like to remind you I’m a complete racist as well as a Christian fanatic. Bon appétit, you foreign-born bastards.” https://t.co/zEeXCId936 — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) November 11, 2021

If you haven’t been watching the Rittenhouse trial, Schroeder is as good-humored as he is serious. He exchanges pleasantries with jurors and listens earnestly to both the prosecution and defense.

He is also not afraid to raise his voice when basic procedures are violated in his courtroom.

Most importantly, Schroeder has ensured that Rittenhouse gets a fair trial.

Of course, left-wing Twitter and the establishment media can’t stand him. These people want to see Rittenhouse locked up and the key thrown away, regardless of the testimony we’ve heard.

They’ll find any excuse to smear Schroeder — including his patriotic ringtone. Yes, really.

Schroeder has offered some much-needed levity during a trial that has so sharply divided America.

I doubt last-gasp accusations of “racism” will put a stop to his jokes — or his commitment to justice.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.