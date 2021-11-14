The judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has reportedly received a host of angry emails due to his audacious failure to treat the accused murderer with the same outraged bias as the establishment media.

That’s right — this guy has angered liberals by being an impartial judge.

Imagine that.

It’s bad enough that the media — not to mention President Joe Biden — has painted Rittenhouse as a white supremacist because he was forced to shoot three men amid violent riots that broke out following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

That’s a ridiculous accusation to begin with, one that would render every small business owner who tried to prevent anyone from burning down his property in the summer of 2020 a seething racist.

What’s even more ridiculous is attacking Judge Bruce Schroeder for sticking to the basic principles of the American justice system and ensuring that Rittenhouse gets a fair trial.

Yet, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, Schroeder has been the target of death threats and vile accusations.

“I didn’t know that under your black robes of justice you wear a white robe of the klan. There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign,” one of the messages reviewed by the Mail read.

Do you think Kyle Rittenhouse will be acquitted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (3018 Votes) No: 6% (193 Votes)

One email, which the British tabloid deemed too offensive to print in its entirety, allegedly expressed the hope that Schroeder’s children “become victims to the most heinous homicide known to man.”

“Enjoy your term, judge, it’s going to be your LAST,” another email read. “If I ever meet you in person, I fully intend to spit directly into your face, regardless the cost. You’re disgusting.”

The Daily Mail reported that Schroeder has mentioned the “thousands of communications” he’s received in court.

“I wouldn’t want to be those people,” he said this week, according to the outlet.

Schroeder has enraged the left throughout the high-profile trial, presumably for not ordering Rittenhouse to be tarred and feathered by a mob of social justice warriors the moment he stepped foot in his courtroom.

The judge’s first offense was establishing that the men shot by Rittenhouse could not be referred to as “victims” during the proceedings as, of course, whether or not Rittenhouse victimized anyone was exactly what the trial was supposed to determine.

According to an attorney who has worked in Schroeder’s courtrooms for 20 years, this is his common practice. Schroeder happens to be very sympathetic to defendants — which, were the defendant anyone other than a young white man who fired an AR-15 in self-defense during an anti-police riot, most leftists would certainly find admirable.

Another Schroeder offense came when his phone rang in the courtroom. Lo and behold, his ringtone was Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” Twitter leftists busted out their tinfoil hats quicker than you could say “MAGA” and pointed out that the patriotic anthem had been played at many a rally for former President Donald Trump.

Naturally, as far as they were concerned, this meant that the judge was not only a Trump fan but also sympathetic to Rittenhouse and probably a member of the KKK. There was no other explanation for why Schroeder would have selected the 1984 hit for his ringtone; it certainly wasn’t because he simply likes the song and his country.

Schroeder sent his critics over the edge last week, however, when, while discussing a lunchtime food delivery, he said he hoped his Asian food wasn’t stuck on “one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor,” a lighthearted reference to the supply chain crisis. Never mind that Schroeder used the most politically correct term possible for food from, well, Asia — to Twitter’s blue checkmarks, this was an insensitive racial comment.

The vitriol aimed at Schroeder is, of course, just an extension of the incoherent rage leveled at Rittenhouse, who has been turned into an effigy of everything the left hates simply for using a firearm to protect himself from violent rioters.

It’s not Rittenhouse or Schroeder leftists hate the most. It’s the idea that Rittenhouse should get a fair trial. It’s a justice system that does not take into account a person’s place on the intersectional totem pole when determining whether he has committed a crime.

That is the bigger issue at play here, and it’s the reason we must all pray that Rittenhouse does get a fair shake — and that more cities don’t burn as a result of the verdict.

Because if you think leftists hate this kid and the judge presiding over his trial now, just wait and see what they think if Rittenhouse is found innocent.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.