Rittenhouse Prosecutor Insanity: You Lose Right to Self-Defense When You're the One Who Brought the Gun

Throughout the trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, lead prosecutor Thomas Binger has embarrassed himself multiple times. On Monday, he made arguably his most outrageous statement yet.

Binger was attempting to make the point during his closing argument that Rittenhouse was the aggressor and was not acting in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

Instead, Binger made a false claim that can only be described as nonsensical.

“You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun,” he said before continuing, “when you’re the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”

Saying the quiet part out loud: The sleazy Kenosha prosecutor shows that this trial is about criminalizing self-defense. “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun,” he falsely told the jury. pic.twitter.com/p0yTShW5KK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 15, 2021

For starters, the notion that bringing a gun automatically forfeits your right to self-defense makes absolutely no sense. In the vast majority of cases, self-defense is carried out using a firearm.

Under Binger’s logic, a person would not be allowed to defend himself with a firearm against someone going on a stabbing rampage. After all, the person who brought the gun is automatically the aggressor, right?

With this assertion, Binger subtly showed what the left truly believes. To progressive leftists, all guns are evil, and by extension, those who wield them are criminals.

While this trial is certainly about Rittenhouse and his pursuit of personal justice, Media Research Center editor Nicholas Fondacaro is correct in his tweet that “this trial is about criminalizing self-defense.”

Leftists believe deadly force is almost always unjustified, especially if it is used against a person who shares their beliefs. Even though the evidence in the Rittenhouse case appears to show a clear case of self-defense, those like Binger are seeking to criminalize Rittenhouse’s actions.

Of course, Binger would not admit his goal is to criminalize self-defense. He has argued Rittenhouse did not act in self-defense because he was not seriously threatened.

However, testimony has seemingly shown that Rittenhouse was being chased down by people who threatened to take his gun and harm him. That would certainly seem to justify the use of deadly force as a defense.

What Binger is subtly trying to do is chip away at Americans’ right to defend themselves. If the jury determines Rittenhouse was not justified in defending himself in this case, it will have far-reaching implications.

Should the left succeed in convicting Rittenhouse of murder in a seemingly clear case of self-defense, they will only gain more steam. The end goal, whether they admit it or not, is to strip from Americans the right to defend themselves with firearms altogether.

To make matters worse, the people making these arguments against gun rights do not know the first thing about firearms. Binger proved that on Monday when he recklessly pointed a firearm toward people in the courtroom with his finger on the trigger.

Bolt closed with finger on the trigger. Binger giving every responsible gun owner chills. This man doesn’t even know the basics of gun safety. pic.twitter.com/IfASHZIVdI — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) November 15, 2021

Basic gun safety instructions tell gun owners to treat every gun as if it is loaded and to never put your finger on the trigger until you are ready to shoot. Binger blatantly ignored both of these rules on Monday.

Thomas Binger doesn’t understand the most basic facts about guns, and yet he has been deemed qualified to prosecute a teenager in a self-defense case. He looks like just another member of the gun-grabbing left in disguise.

