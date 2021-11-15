Share
Commentary

Rittenhouse Prosecutor Violates Gun Safety, Points AR-15 with Finger on Trigger at Court Full of People

 By Cameron Arcand  November 15, 2021 at 2:29pm
Share

Twitter users are slamming prosecution lawyer Thomas Binger in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial for the way he held an AR-15 in a courtroom demonstration.

During the closing arguments, Binger wanted to make his case for how Rittenhouse allegedly put people in danger and was not acting in self-defense during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, where the teen is charged with shooting three people and killing two.

Instead, all attention shifted to Binger’s poor gun discipline.

He held the AR-15 rifle with his finger on the trigger and pointed it toward the jury.

Trending:
Rittenhouse Trial Judge After Jury Asks to See Videos: 'My Nightmare Has Come True'

Shooting range and gun shop 717 Armory provides a perfect rundown of the most important rules of gun safety.

“The Rules of Gun Safety are to treat every single gun as if it was loaded, keep your finger off the trigger until you want to shoot your gun, never aim your gun at anyone or anything you are not willing to kill or destroy, and be mindful of your target and anything or anyone who is behind it.”

Do you think Rittenhouse will be acquitted?

Whether you agree with the point Binger was trying to make or not, he violated all of those rules.

“No, it does not matter if the chamber was cleared and there’s no mag inserted,” Townhall’s Kevin McMahon said, dismissing anyone possibly excusing the lack of gun safety.

Former National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch compared Binger to actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last month on the set of “Rust.”

Baldwin’s prop gun was supposed to only have blanks but instead had live bullets inside.

Related:
CNN's Ana Navarro Ruthlessly Mocks Kyle Rittenhouse for Crying at Trial

“ABSOLUTE CLOWN. Don’t pull a Baldwin,” Loesch tweeted.

Regardless of the case itself, this was a completely irresponsible move by Binger. His whole case is centered around firearm safety and reacting appropriately to situations, and this visual made him lose credibility with the public.

Once the closing argument concludes Monday, the jury is expected to deliberate and reach a verdict on Rittenhouse’s charges. For now, Binger’s AR-15 demonstration will continue to be mocked on social media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Republican Wins Columbia, SC, Mayor's Race - The County Voted 68% Biden in 2020
Look at the Huge Issue with the Plane Democrats Put in Their Video Bragging About Infrastructure Bill
Texas State Rep Deals Blow to Democrats, Switches to GOP: The Values of Those in DC Are Not Our Values
Rittenhouse Prosecutor Violates Gun Safety, Points AR-15 with Finger on Trigger at Court Full of People
NYC Police Are Seizing Nearly 9 Weapons a Day in Local Schools as Crime Wave Rocks Lib-Run City
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.