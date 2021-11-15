Rittenhouse Prosecutor Violates Gun Safety, Points AR-15 with Finger on Trigger at Court Full of People

Twitter users are slamming prosecution lawyer Thomas Binger in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial for the way he held an AR-15 in a courtroom demonstration.

During the closing arguments, Binger wanted to make his case for how Rittenhouse allegedly put people in danger and was not acting in self-defense during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, where the teen is charged with shooting three people and killing two.

Instead, all attention shifted to Binger’s poor gun discipline.

He held the AR-15 rifle with his finger on the trigger and pointed it toward the jury.

Kenosha DA pointed a gun at the jury with his finger on the trigger pic.twitter.com/MkKMeb0Fri — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 15, 2021

Shooting range and gun shop 717 Armory provides a perfect rundown of the most important rules of gun safety.

“The Rules of Gun Safety are to treat every single gun as if it was loaded, keep your finger off the trigger until you want to shoot your gun, never aim your gun at anyone or anything you are not willing to kill or destroy, and be mindful of your target and anything or anyone who is behind it.”

Whether you agree with the point Binger was trying to make or not, he violated all of those rules.

“No, it does not matter if the chamber was cleared and there’s no mag inserted,” Townhall’s Kevin McMahon said, dismissing anyone possibly excusing the lack of gun safety.

No, it does not matter if the chamber was cleared and there’s no mag inserted. https://t.co/YRgC4qvkh7 — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) November 15, 2021

Former National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch compared Binger to actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last month on the set of “Rust.”

Baldwin’s prop gun was supposed to only have blanks but instead had live bullets inside.

“ABSOLUTE CLOWN. Don’t pull a Baldwin,” Loesch tweeted.

ABSOLUTE CLOWN.

Don’t pull a Baldwin. https://t.co/ptvDjo7jOx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2021

Kenosha DA: Kyle Rittenhouse is an irresponsible gun owner putting others at risk Also Kenosha DA: https://t.co/UvOjFVv1nA — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 15, 2021

Regardless of the case itself, this was a completely irresponsible move by Binger. His whole case is centered around firearm safety and reacting appropriately to situations, and this visual made him lose credibility with the public.

Once the closing argument concludes Monday, the jury is expected to deliberate and reach a verdict on Rittenhouse’s charges. For now, Binger’s AR-15 demonstration will continue to be mocked on social media.

