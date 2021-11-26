Rittenhouse Says His Former Lawyer Set Him Up to Meet Proud Boys, Prosecution Used This Against Him

Both the establishment media and the prosecution in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse attempted to use a picture of Rittenhouse with members of the Proud Boys against him. In a new interview, Rittenhouse suggested the picture was a set up.

“I didn’t know that the OK hand sign was a symbol for white supremacy, just as I didn’t know that those people in the bar were Proud Boys,” Rittenhouse told Ashleigh Banfield of News Nation Now.

“They were set up by my former attorney, who was fired because of that, for putting me in situations like that, with people I don’t agree with, by having them set up for security without telling us their background. And if I would have known they were Proud Boys, I would have said absolutely not.”







Rittenhouse’s orignial defense team consisted of Lin Wood and John Pierce, both of whom are vocal supporters of former President Donald Trump, Insider reported.

Rittenhouse has been outwardly critical of those two men since the trial ended. In a separate interview with Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse accused the two men of setting up a scam fundraiser to raise bail money for him.

“Lin Wood was raising money on my behalf, and he held me in jail for 87 days, disrespected my wishes, put me in media interviews which I should never have done,” Rittenhouse said.

“Along with John Pierce, they said I was safer in jail instead of at home with my family.”

Kyle Rittenhouse tells Tucker Carlson that Lin Wood and John Pierce could have bailed him out of jail in September but kept him in there until November to “raise money so they can take it for their own benefit. Not trying to set me free.” pic.twitter.com/wejY86igiY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 23, 2021

Rittenhouse concluded Pierce and Wood were “trying to raise money so they can take it for their own benefit” instead of bailing him out of jail as they claimed. He is now in a legal dispute with Wood over the funds raised, Insider reported.

As for the Proud Boys incident, Rittenhouse said it was Pierce who arranged for Rittenhouse to meet members of the group at a bar. However, Pierce was mysteriously absent from the actual meeting.

Even after talking to the men and posing for pictures with them, Rittenhouse said he did not know they were members of the Proud Boys.

“I found out they were Proud Boys when I saw the headlines,” he said. “I thought they were just a bunch of, like, construction dudes based on how they looked.”

The purpose of the meeting, Rittenhouse said, was to discuss the possibility of these men providing security for him. Once he learned of their affiliation with the Proud Boys, he decided not to hire them because he didn’t want to associate with that group.

Assuming Rittenhouse’s account is true, it shows an utter failure by his legal team to protect him. Instead of putting him in positions to succeed, they set up meetings with groups the establishment media has painted as controversial.

Even if Rittenhouse knowingly met with the Proud Boys, it is unclear how that would make him a “white supremacist,” as many have claimed. After all, the international chairman of the Proud Boys is a black man named Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, WUSA-TV reported.

If Rittenhouse did not even know the men were members of the Proud Boys, the narrative that he purposefully associated with white supremacists becomes even less logical. Thankfully, he hired a much more skilled team of lawyers who eventually earned him not guilty verdicts on all counts.

