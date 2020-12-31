More than four months after Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested over shootings in Wisconsin, which he has claimed were in self-defense, a new charge has been filed against the teen.

Even worse, this new charge was filed only after protesters publicly called for people like Rittenhouse to be held for violating a curfew order in August. The order was initially enacted by Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rittenhouse was charged on Monday morning with breaking the curfew. The updated charge was reflected in a filing by prosecutors.

The new charge comes in the wake of complaints that none of the armed counter-protesters were cited for curfew violations.

Many of the calls for more charges came from protesters and their supporters, the Journal Sentinel claims.

Seen beside Rittenhouse’s other charges, which include two homicides and illegal possession of a firearm, the curfew violation seems like a laughably pathetic attempt to heap on more legal trouble for the embattled teen.

At this point, why not charge Rittenhouse for jaywalking while fleeing his attackers down the middle of a city street? A citation for littering could also be argued, since Rittenhouse never picked up his spent brass.

The Illinois teen has a stellar defense team who will not be intimidated by state prosecutors.

Rallied by attorney Lin Wood, the legal team will argue the case that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense during dire circumstances.

In touch with some great people in effort to get Kyle Rittenhouse competent defense counsel. @michellemalkin is an American hero. The line in the sand has been crossed. If Kyle cannot defend himself under the circumstances shown in videos, we are all at risk. Think about it. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

The new charges against Rittenhouse are only the latest in an apparent assault against the teen’s image.

Even his supporters face pushback from Big Tech for any posts supporting the teen.

Social media giant Facebook shockingly took a stand against the young man shortly after the video of the incident went viral, allegedly blocking attempts to show Rittenhouse helping people shortly before the shootings.

Instead of rotting in a Kenosha jail awaiting his trial, though, Rittenhouse’s whopping $2 million bail was posted by a group of supporters that included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The teen is due back in court for his arraignment on Jan. 5.

This case will be one that Second Amendment fans will want to watch closely.

While video appears to clearly show Rittenhouse chased and assaulted before turning his rifle on attackers, it remains to be seen how the courts will handle the alleged homicides and other charges against him.

