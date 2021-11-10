Share
Rittenhouse Takes Stand, Reveals What Was Said to Him Moments Before Pulling Trigger

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 10, 2021 at 9:58am
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand to testify under oath on Wednesday regarding shootings that killed two men and wounded a third during a Black Lives Matter riot in Wisconsin, arguing his case for self-defense.

Rittenhouse passed on his opportunity to plead the Fifth Amendment, choosing instead to directly answer questions from the prosecution’s attorneys.

[Warning: Graphic language throughout court transcripts.]

“Friction between your group and others?” attorney Mark Richards asked Rittenhouse.

“Rosenbaum threatened to kill me twice,” Rittenhouse replied.

Rittenhouse was also asked by Richards about other details in the shooting.

Should Kyle Rittenhouse be declared not guilty?

“Describe first time threatened to kill you?” Richards asked.

“Me and Balch, Rosenbaum walking with steel chain, had blue mask around face, just mad about something, me and Balch asking if anyone needs medic, he screams if I catch any of you fuckers alone I will fucking kill you,” Rittenhouse answered.

The second threat outside of Car Source added additional concerning words.

“Second threat outside Car Source, not sure to me but I heard it, said to Joann Fiedler, another guy, Collete, I’m going to cut your fucking hearts out, kill you N-words,” Rittenhouse said.

GOP Senator Rips Biden Over Rittenhouse Comment, Says Dems Continue to Revert to Name-Calling

Reporter Corri Hess of Wisconsin Public Radio also shared information from the court transcripts on Twitter.

At one point, the court took a 10-minute break as Rittenhouse broke down in tears.

“When asked if he had any confrontation with protesters, Rittenhouse said: ‘The only type of stuff that happened was the person who tried to kill me threatened to kill me twice.’ Referring to Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man he killed,” she tweeted.

This is a breaking story. Updates may be added.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation

