Rittenhouse Tears Into Prosecutor Binger: 'A Corrupt Person Who Just Wants to Make a Name for Himself'

Newly acquitted teen Kyle Rittenhouse has been the victim of a nationwide smear campaign on the part of the establishment media and even the now-president of the United States, but worst of all, he was the victim of what appears to have been nothing more than a crooked, political stunt on the part of the prosecutors who originally brought charges against him.

Leftist celebrities would have you believe that Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber — the two men who Rittenhouse shot and killed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 after they rushed at him during violent riots that broke out after a black man was shot by police — are martyrs and heroes. They’re anything but.

Both were convicted violent felons and were in the act of chasing down and, in Huber’s case, violently beating Rittenhouse when the teenager was forced to defend his life.

The prosecution, one has to believe, honestly knew this, but they wanted Rittenhouse’s head on a stake.

At least, this is essentially how the now-18-year-old sees it, and you probably can’t help but agree.

“In my belief, the prosecutorial misconduct in this case is ridiculous. They knew I was innocent but they still decided to bring these charges to have a name. They wanted my head on their shelf,” Rittenhouse told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday, just days after he was found not guilty on all counts after being charged with multiple felonies.

The prosecution indeed, to put it bluntly, made royal fools of themselves in the courtroom during the trial. In addition to Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger’s display of courtroom gun safety that made Alec Baldwin appear firearm competent by comparison, Rittenhouse’s defense and the judge himself made numerous complaints about how the entire case was handled.

One of the biggest issues was the state purportedly providing Rittenhouse’s legal team with critical drone footage of the night of the shooting that was of inferior quality to the footage they had.

Rittenhouse addressed this during the interview.

Nothing that “it is illegal to surveil U.S. citizens,” he explained to Carlson that nevertheless, there had been an FBI drone up in the air above Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.

“There was this FBI surveillance plane,” he began, adding as an aside, “may I remind you it is illegal to surveil U.S citizens” and explaining that “the FBI still had a plane up.”

The state “tried to twist it and say that I was chasing down Mr. Rosenbaum. Never happened,” Rittenhouse said.

“And the funny thing is, we were not provided that drone footage until October, and they had it way before and the FBI gave it to them and they compressed that FBI drone video and gave it to us. They gave us a compressed version of that file. So they had a 4K drone that showed the shooting of Mr. Rosenbaum,” he continued.

“We got an extremely decompressed version of the drone video,” Rittenhouse said.

Carlson speculated that would have been grounds for a mistrial.

“Exactly,” Rittenhouse replied.

Indeed, his legal team certainly thought so — they filed a motion for a mistrial over the drone footage.

When Rittenhouse was asked what he thought about Binger, specifically, the wrongly accused young man really let loose.

“What do you think motivated Binger?” Carlson asked.

Rittenhouse didn’t miss a beat.

“Assistant District Attorney Binger is a corrupt person who just wants to make a name for himself and not look at the facts,” he said.

“I used to be a fan of the prosecutors. Not anymore,” he continued. “I believe there are still good prosecuting attorneys out there, but he is a prosecuting attorney that wants to make a name for himself, and he’s supposed to speak the truth and nothing but the truth, but he decided he wanted to lie and try to put me in prison for the rest of my life for defending myself.”

“That must be shocking for you, as a kid, to realize the system can destroy someone who they know doesn’t deserve to be destroyed just for political reasons,” Carlson said.

“It’s sickening,” Rittenhouse replied. “This is a case that had nothing to do with politics but politics were brought into it for people’s own agenda.”

Bam.

Well, we can certainly say the kid has the lay of the land in his own high-profile, hyper-politicized trial, and has drawn the same conclusions that many of us have as we watched the whole thing unfold in horror and continue to observe the outrageous lies and misinformation that are still being pushed about an innocent kid who tried to help out during a violent riot and was forced to defend his life.

If Binger and the rest of the state attorneys wanted to make a name for themselves, they most certainly have — as abusers of the justice system who are a disgrace to their career.

One of the most shameful political stunts over the last few years (which is really saying something) has backfired.

We should be very grateful that Rittenhouse was acquitted, and that he’s now telling the blunt, brutal truth about what happened to him.

