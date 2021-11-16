Share
News

Rittenhouse Trial Bombshell: Prosecution's Star Witness Is a Criminal with a Rap Sheet a Mile Long - Report

 By Kipp Jones  November 16, 2021 at 4:49pm
Share

One of the prosecution’s star witnesses in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has a long criminal rap sheet, and some charges he faced were dropped just before the trial began last month, according to a report.

Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot and injured by Rittenhouse during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, was called by the state in its attempt to prove that Rittenhouse acted maliciously.

Prosecutors portrayed Grosskreutz, 28, as an upstanding citizen who was serving as a paramedic during the riot.

Grosskreutz admitted during cross-examination that Rittenhouse only shot him in the arm after he drew a gun on the teen.

Trending:
Mistrial Motion Filed: Binger Withheld HD Drone Footage from Rittenhouse Defense

Grosskreutz also admitted to Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger that he did not have a valid gun permit at the time of the incident.

A new report claims Grosskreutz has a criminal record spanning more than a decade.

He has been accused of burglary, drink driving, carrying a loaded gun while intoxicated, domestic abuse, prowling and trespassing, the Daily Mail reported.

He also has a history of disobeying and lying to police.

Six days before he testified about his encounter with Rittenhouse, a DUI charge against him was dropped on a technicality, according to the Mail.

This prevented the defense team from questioning Grosskreutz about his criminal past. The jury likewise heard nothing about it.

Related:
Kenosha Begins Closing Schools as Protesters Flood City, Unrest Begins

Nine days before he was shot by Rittenhouse, Grosskreutz was arrested for filming vehicles in a police parking lot in West Allis, Wisconsin, the Mail reported.

“Gaige made clear his anti law enforcement views,” officer Ryan Stuettgen wrote in the police report of the incident.

In 2012, Grosskreutz was arrested in New Berlin, Wisconsin, for allegedly burglarizing a home and stealing three video game consoles. The police report of the incident noted that officers suspected Grosskreutz of being dishonest with them.

In 2010, Grosskreutz was allegedly involved in an incident in which he hit his own grandmother in the face and smashed a lamp against a wall.

The jury in the Rittenhouse trial began deliberations on Tuesday morning following closing arguments on Monday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Rittenhouse Trial Bombshell: Prosecution's Star Witness Is a Criminal with a Rap Sheet a Mile Long - Report
Alleged Serial Killer Headed to Trial, Accused of Double-Digit Body Count
Mayorkas Says Biden's Border Policies Are Nearly Perfect Despite 1.7 Million Crossings in 12 Months
Vermont Becomes 1st State to Provide Free Condoms for Middle and High School Students
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Suspected MS-13 Gang Members, Some Discovered Making Second Return
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.