While you wouldn’t know it from following the establishment media, the claim that Kyle Rittenhouse wrongfully shot and killed two people and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 is crumbling now that the case has gone to trial.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, traveled to Kenosha to help protect local businesses amid the “fiery but mostly peaceful” riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in August of last year.

Illegally armed with an AR-15 rifle, the zealous teenager ended up in an altercation with a group of rioters.

What exactly transpired in the fateful moments leading up to the shootings has been much of the focus of the trial. Based on images widely circulated on social media last year, many Rittenhouse supporters are convinced the now-18-year-old fired in self-defense, which is what his legal team is arguing.

Now, a witness has told the court that the man Rittenhouse shot and injured, Gaige Grosskreutz, was carrying a loaded handgun at the time of his encounter with the teen.

Marine veteran Jason Lackowski, who also traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, to protect businesses from the remarkably violent peaceful protesters, tended to Grosskreutz’s wounds after he was shot by Rittenhouse.

Lackowski also encountered Joseph Rosenbaum, who would later be shot and killed by Rittenhouse.

ABC News reported that Lackowski said Rosenbaum “asked very bluntly to shoot him” and even tried “to entice someone to do something,” but that he ultimately believed Rosenbaum, while acting “belligerently,” had posed no threat.

What ABC did not report, quite conspicuously, is that when Lackowski later tended to Grosskreutz, he found a loaded gun in his hand.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas, on the other hand, thought this was worth reporting, and so did The Daily Wire.

Lackowski said he found the handgun Gaige Grosskreutz had in his hand when Rittenhouse shot him on the ground. Lackowski emptied the magazine from the gun. Defense asked if there was a bullet in the chamber when he racked back the slide. Lackowski said yes. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 5, 2021

ABC also didn’t consider it worthy of mention that Lackowski heard a rioter shout, “Get him!”

That seems like a rather significant detail for a major news outlet to omit from its coverage of this high-profile trial, don’t you think?

The right-leaning Daily Wire noted that Lackowski hadn’t considered Rosenbaum a threat, so why didn’t ABC report on the aspects of his testimony that aided the defense?

ABC’s inexplicably slanted story serves to underscore a scathing point made by Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the case. Schroeder told the defense and the prosecution at the start of the trial that “there are people in the media, on reputable sites, that are saying things that are totally bizarre.”

This came after he determined that the men Rittenhouse shot could not be referred to as “victims” but rather as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters,” which naturally sent these “reputable sites” into hysterics.

God forbid that the jury be allowed to reasonably consider the facts of this case without being tainted by the arbiters of morality and truth in the media, right?

The extraordinary spin put on the Rittenhouse case can’t hide the facts from the jury, which has seen footage of the teen being chased down by the rioters.

BREAKING: Human Events Daily has obtained never-before-seen FBI footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse Shootinghttps://t.co/QFAfI7mmJp pic.twitter.com/J8vOOoD3rg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2021

Now we also know that one of the rioters was wielding a loaded weapon. If Rittenhouse had not fired when he did, it is not outside the realm of possibility that he might have ended up dead himself, which substantially bolsters the defense’s case.

Rittenhouse has most certainly not gotten a fair trial in the court of public opinion, thanks to the deceptive tactics of the establishment media.

But is he getting a fair trial in the courtroom?

Let’s pray that he is, for the sake of every American who might have to defend his own life from a violent mob.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.