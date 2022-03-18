Share
President Joe Biden, left, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Kyle Rittenhouse is seen on the set of "Candace" on Jan. 24 in Nashville, Tennessee.
President Joe Biden, left, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Kyle Rittenhouse is seen on the set of "Candace" on Jan. 24 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Nicholas Kamm - AFP / Getty Images; Jason Davis / Getty Images)

Rittenhouse Trolls Biden's Gas Prices, LeBron's 'Lemon Head' Diss with Epic Video - Libs Totally Meltdown

 By Richard Moorhead  March 18, 2022 at 12:01pm
Kyle Rittenhouse is arousing the ire of liberals with a social media meme.

The Illinois youth shared a video on his personal Twitter account that superimposed an image of a gas station and a pump over footage of him crying while testifying in his homicide trial.

The meme addresses the skyrocketing gas prices under the Biden administration in a touch of dark humor one might expect of a 19-year-old boy.

Rittenhouse also referenced a tweet from LeBron James in which the NBA superstar chalked up Rittenhouse’s tearful reaction during his testimony to eating Lemon Heads.

Rittenhouse had broken down while recounting his shooting of three men during an anti-police riot in August 2020. A jury determined that he acted in self-defense and found him not guilty in November.

Rittenhouse indicated during the same testimony that he’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the shooting.

The video, which had over 30,000 likes as of Friday, incensed liberal Twitter users.


Ron Filipkowski, a partisan Democrat with a large following on Twitter, falsely claimed that Rittenhouse had reenacted his testimony in the video.

In reality, real footage of his testimony was used in the meme.

Filipkowski would later delete his misleading tweet — after a representative for Rittenhouse asked him to take it down.

Rittenhouse went on to address Filipkowski’s false claim in a dig at the older generation.

