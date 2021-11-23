Share
News

Rittenhouse's Friend Still Charged with Intentionally Giving a Dangerous Weapon to a Minor, Causing Death

 By Jack Davis  November 23, 2021 at 10:30am
Share

The man who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get the gun he used in his self-defense shootings last year still faces charges even though Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday.

Dominick Black, 20, faces two charges of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18, causing death, according to WTMJ-TV.

A hearing on the charges against him was delayed until after the Rittenhouse trial.

“There are plenty of hearings to come,” said attorney Jillian Scheidegger, according to the outlet.

The charges could crumble because they were related to whether it was legal for Rittenhouse to have the weapon he used to kill two people and wound a third during a riot Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trending:
Democrat Says Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre Is 'Karma' for the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

The charge against Rittenhouse of having the gun illegally was dismissed by Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is also hearing Black’s case.

“Their issue was that he [Rittenhouse] was lawfully able to do that, and the judge agreed, and Mr. Black’s case is in front of the same judge so it’s quite possible that the issue may resolve itself,” Scheidegger said.

The Rittenhouse criminal trial is over, but there are still civil lawsuits pending against the Kenosha police by the families of those shot by Rittenhouse.

The case of Joshua Ziminski is also pending. Ziminski, who figured prominently in the Rittenhouse trial, faces multiple charges, including arson and disorderly conduct. He has been accused of firing a gun into the air on the same night the Rittenhouse shootings took place.

Should the charges against Black be dismissed?

In May, defense attorney Anthony Cotton tried to have the charges against Black dismissed, according to the Kenosha News.

Cotton said the law Black is accused of violating “makes clear that it is only a crime to transfer a firearm to a minor if the minor is in violation of both hunting statutes. … Rittenhouse was not engaging in hunting activities and thus was not in violation.”

In a separate motion, Cotton said the state was wrong to file two charges against Black.

“Under the state’s theory, a defendant would be indefinitely liable for each and every death that may be caused by a transferred firearm,” the motion said. “This does not criminalize a defendant’s conduct, the transfer, but penalizes a defendant for the conduct of a third party that is altogether out of his control.”

Black, who was dating Rittenhouse’s sister, purchased the weapon Rittenhouse used at a Ladysmith, Wisconsin, hardware store using money Rittenhouse gave him because Rittenhouse was not old enough to make the purchase.

Related:
Court Docs Show Jury Found Rittenhouse Not Guilty for Different Charges on Separate Days – Report

Black had testified in Rittenhouse’s trial and said the teenager had made it clear to him that he acted in self-defense, according to CNN.

“He said he had to do it, it was self-defense, people were trying to hurt him,” Black said.

He said in court that he hoped testifying would lead to leniency when his case comes before the court.

If Black is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to three years in prison in each count, according to the Kenosha News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Bombshell Pfizer Study: Vaxxed Kids Catch COVID at Essentially the Same Rate as Unvaxxed Kids
Rittenhouse's Friend Still Charged with Intentionally Giving a Dangerous Weapon to a Minor, Causing Death
Chilling Surveillance Video Shows What Suspect Did Minutes After Parade Massacre
Biden to Address Skyrocketing Gas Prices by Tapping Into Oil Reserve Filled by Trump
'Let's Let Liberty Shine': GOP Dynamo Winsome Sears Dunks on Vax-Obsessed Left Live on CNN
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.