In the latest example of the contentious nature of the 2020 election cycle, Fox News is reporting that the RNC has moved its election night headquarters.

LIVE UPDATES: RNC moves election night HQ from DC to undisclosed location citing security concerns, potential civil unresthttps://t.co/jaMnirp4w8 pic.twitter.com/fxrSHK56AP — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2020

An unnamed Republican official told Fox News that the RNC was relocating to an undisclosed location due to “security concerns.”

That is par for the course in a 2020 Election Night lead-up that included a bevy of violence and riots, largely stemming from societal unrest.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

According to Fox News, President Donald Trump’s campaign will be looking over election results from a “war room” inside of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located right next to the White House.

“The war room needed to be in close proximity to the President and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB, where events like prayer services and receptions for outside groups frequently occur,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s director of communication, said in a statement early Tuesday.

Washington, D.C., in particular, has been under an increased level of scrutiny with many businesses fearing for their well being.

Notably, it’s not just D.C. businesses bracing for chaos.

Do you think there will be violence in the streets if Trump wins? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (40 Votes) 5% (2 Votes)

Businesses across America are boarding up their stores, expecting violent backlash depending on the election outcome.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

RELATED: GOP Flips Key Senate Seat as Tommy Tuberville Beats Doug Jones in Alabama

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.