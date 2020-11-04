Login
RNC Abruptly Relocates Election HQ Over Security Concerns

By Bryan Chai
Published November 3, 2020 at 7:29pm
In the latest example of the contentious nature of the 2020 election cycle, Fox News is reporting that the RNC has moved its election night headquarters.

An unnamed Republican official told Fox News that the RNC was relocating to an undisclosed location due to “security concerns.”

That is par for the course in a 2020 Election Night lead-up that included a bevy of violence and riots, largely stemming from societal unrest.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

According to Fox News, President Donald Trump’s campaign will be looking over election results from a “war room” inside of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located right next to the White House.

“The war room needed to be in close proximity to the President and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB, where events like prayer services and receptions for outside groups frequently occur,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s director of communication, said in a statement early Tuesday.

Washington, D.C., in particular, has been under an increased level of scrutiny with many businesses fearing for their well being.

Notably, it’s not just D.C. businesses bracing for chaos.

Do you think there will be violence in the streets if Trump wins?

Businesses across America are boarding up their stores, expecting violent backlash depending on the election outcome.

RELATED: Trump Secures Key Victory in Battleground Ohio

