RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Plans to Step Down, Resign After Meeting with Trump
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel will resign after the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary, according to a new report.
The report in The New York Times said that McDaniel informed former President Donald Trump of her decision during a Monday meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
News that McDaniel may step aside comes after multiple signs that her days as chair were numbered.
“Is it time for Ronna McDaniel to step aside?” former Trump was asked earlier this week in a Newsmax interview.
“I think she knows that, I think she understands that,” Trump said.
RR out and Michael Whatley in.
Ronna McDaniel, R.N.C. Chairwoman, Plans to Step Down
In a Sunday interview, Trump foreshadowed McDaniel’s departure.
“I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made,” he said, according to Fox News.
The Times report said sources it did not name indicated Trump will push for Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, to replace McDaniel. The Times report said Whatley is currently the general counsel of the RNC.
A report from The Washington Post offered the name of Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters of Florida as another person under consideration.
🚨 NEWS: Ronna McDaniel is OUT at the RNC
Democrats are SCARED to death
Remember this moment
This is a HUGE win for grassroots patriots who are tired of the UNIPARTY
Our voice is being heard LOUD and CLEAR
Now is the time for a real, genuine, grassroots leader of the GOP
Last year, McDaniel was opposed in her re-election as chair by Harmeet Dhillon, who ran with the support of Turning Point USA, according to Politico.
Fox News reported that after winning that contest, McDaniel, who has been RNC chair since 2017, had indicated that this would be her last term as chair.
RNC spokesman Keith Schipper cautioned that “nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina.”
BREAKING: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has told Donald Trump she will be resigning after the South Carolina primary.
Good 🔥
Here is what Vivek Ramaswamy had to say about McDaniel during the primary debates.
"We've become a party of losers… Since Ronna McDaniel took over as…
The Times report indicated Drew McKissick, the chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party and the RNC’s co-chair, has said he is interested in being the chair.
Charlie Kirk, who founded the conservative political group Turning Point USA, has said some Trump family members, including Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s son, Eric, could be considered for GOP leadership posts.
