RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Plans to Step Down, Resign After Meeting with Trump

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel will resign after the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary, according to a new report.

The report in The New York Times said that McDaniel informed former President Donald Trump of her decision during a Monday meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

News that McDaniel may step aside comes after multiple signs that her days as chair were numbered.

“Is it time for Ronna McDaniel to step aside?” former Trump was asked earlier this week in a Newsmax interview.

“I think she knows that, I think she understands that,” Trump said.

RR out and Michael Whatley in. NYT doesn’t like it, must mean the guys ok. Ronna McDaniel, R.N.C. Chairwoman, Plans to Step Down – The New York Times https://t.co/x9zhDgdocW — Mike D🇺🇸🍊 (@raftoregon) February 7, 2024

In a Sunday interview, Trump foreshadowed McDaniel’s departure.

“I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made,” he said, according to Fox News.

Did you want Ronna McDaniel to resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1344 Votes) No: 3% (39 Votes)

The Times report said sources it did not name indicated Trump will push for Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, to replace McDaniel. The Times report said Whatley is currently the general counsel of the RNC.

A report from The Washington Post offered the name of Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters of Florida as another person under consideration.

🚨 NEWS: Ronna McDaniel is OUT at the RNC Democrats are SCARED to death Remember this moment This is a HUGE win for grassroots patriots who are tired of the UNIPARTY Our voice is being heard LOUD and CLEAR Now is the time for a real, genuine, grassroots leader of the GOP pic.twitter.com/oRxcjYw5Q3 — Cliff Maloney (@CliffMaloneyJr) February 7, 2024

Last year, McDaniel was opposed in her re-election as chair by Harmeet Dhillon, who ran with the support of Turning Point USA, according to Politico.

Fox News reported that after winning that contest, McDaniel, who has been RNC chair since 2017, had indicated that this would be her last term as chair.

RNC spokesman Keith Schipper cautioned that “nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina.”

BREAKING: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has told Donald Trump she will be resigning after the South Carolina primary. Good 🔥 Here is what Vivek Ramaswamy had to say about McDaniel during the primary debates. “We’ve become a party of losers… Since Ronna McDaniel took over as… pic.twitter.com/MvnuidPjdH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2024

The Times report indicated Drew McKissick, the chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party and the RNC’s co-chair, has said he is interested in being the chair.

Charlie Kirk, who founded the conservative political group Turning Point USA, has said some Trump family members, including Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s son, Eric, could be considered for GOP leadership posts.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.