RNC Committeeman Posts Photo of Disturbing Way His AZ Ballot Was Printed

Arizona Republican National Committee member Tyler Bowyer said that the tabulator where he went to vote would not accept his ballot because the print quality was too poor.

“I just voted in person in MESA & this is how it printed,” he tweeted.

“The reader rejected it & had we not inspected the ballot before voting we likely would have been told just to leave the ballot behind. The Poll Chief reprinted a new ballot. She said this is an ongoing issue with printers!” Bowyer added.

In 2017, Mesa, east of Phoenix in Maricopa County, was named the most conservative city in the United States, so it is definitely a Republican stronghold in Arizona.

I just voted in person in MESA & this is how it printed. The reader rejected it & had we not inspected the ballot before voting we likely would have been told just to leave the ballot behind The Poll Chief reprinted a new ballot. She said this is an ongoing issue with printers! pic.twitter.com/Gpy2vUcYzL — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 8, 2022

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates confirmed about 1 in 5 of the ballot tabulation machines were not working as of Tuesday morning.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake encouraged her supporters to go to Democratic strongholds in the county to vote.

Lake tweeted, “Democrat areas are less crowded & are experiencing fewer problems. (Downtown Phx, South Phx, Tempe) Take friends & VOTE! VOTE NO MATTER WHAT!”

Tempe is where Arizona State University is located.

She encouraged people to check the Maricopa County Election Department website for polling locations.

🚨 ARIZONA 🚨 Check this website out to find voting locations with little to no lines. ⤵️https://t.co/LXeDMRCcVI Democrat areas are less crowded & are experiencing fewer problems. (Downtown Phx, South Phx, Tempe) Take friends & VOTE! VOTE NO MATTER WHAT! — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

Lake tweeted detailed instructions to her supporters, writing only as a last resort to submit their ballot in slot below the ballot tabulator (“Door 3”) — to be counted at the Maricopa County Elections Department later in the day.

Arizona, There’s nothing more important than your vote today. Follow these directions. Cast your vote. Report any issues to https://t.co/ootIe8kKCy. If you vote. We win. pic.twitter.com/tftBuWhKNE — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

Elliott Echols, political director for the Republican National Committee, tweeted, “Our attorneys and volunteers are on the ground working to solve this” issue with the tabulators.

Echols shared video Bowyer posted from Anthem, Arizona on the north side of Phoenix, which is another Republican stronghold in Maricopa County. It is also where The Western Journal happens to be located.

The tabulator machines were not working, as of this morning, and long lines had formed.

We are aware of tabulator issues at several polling locations in Maricopa County, AZ. Another display of incompetence from @katiehobbs. Our attorneys and volunteers are on the ground working to solve this. Stay in line or go to https://t.co/dWzNK2fQLn & find another location! https://t.co/yPQlH6LkDB — Elliott Echols (@elliott_echols) November 8, 2022

Republicans historically vote in much larger numbers on Election Day than Democrats.

In the 2020 general election, Election Day-voters strongly favored President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden.

In the August primary in Arizona, Election Day-voters put Lake over the top of the establishment Republican pick, Karrin Taylor Robson, who took a significant lead on election night as the early voting totals came in.

