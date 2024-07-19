RNC Crowd Openly Disagrees with Trump, Breaks Out in Chant He Can't Ignore

Former President Donald Trump told the delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, “I’m not supposed to be here,” following the assassination attempt that nearly took his life over the weekend.

But the audience did not agree with him and began chanting back, “Yes you are! Yes you are!”

The 45th president began by saying he would only be telling the story of what happened on Saturday at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, once because it was too painful to tell.

Trump recounted that when the bullet struck his ear, it hit with such force he wondered what it could be.

He quickly realized it was gunfire and then ducked down, and Secret Service agents quickly pounced on him.

At that moment, Trump said he was not afraid.

“There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side. I felt that,” he said.

Trump then explained had he not turned at just the right time instead of the bullet striking his ear, it would have penetrated his skull.

The difference between life and death was a quarter of an inch by his estimation.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” Trump explained — given how close the bullet was.

The audience members began immediately shouting back, “Yes you are! Yes you are,” which then turned into a chant.

“Thank you, but I’m not,” Trump said, breaking into a smile, but he conceded that God in his providence had different plans than the would-be assassin.

“I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God,” he asserted, prompting the crowd to applaud.

