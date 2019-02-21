RNC Raised Historic Amount of Money in January

The Republican National Committee raised a historic amount of money in January as Republicans gear up for 2020.

The RNC reportedly raised $15.7 million, a record high for the month of January in a non-election year, according to The Washington Examiner.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has continued to lead the committee to historic fundraising numbers, giving the party hope for the 2020 elections.

“The RNC is already fighting hard to re-elect @realDonaldTrump in 2020!,” McDaniel tweeted Wednesday night.

The RNC is already fighting hard to re-elect @realDonaldTrump in 2020!https://t.co/xDRCILLxyo — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 20, 2019

The National Republican Senatorial Committee also raised a historic amount of money in the month of January, as Senate Republicans gear up for a fight to keep the Senate.

The NRSC raised a record $5.58 million in January, the most money ever raised by the committee in that month.

The RNC announced in June that they would be fundraising throughout President Donald Trump’s first 500 days in office as a campaign strategy.

For five months, the RNC released videos touting Trump’s success, which they believe will help lead them to victory for the midterm elections.

The committee filed a record-setting $19.8 million January 2017 after Trump was elected into office.

