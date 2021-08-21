RNC Report: Democrats Exploited COVID to Change Election Rules That Helped Biden Win 2020

Democrats opportunistically weaponized the pandemic to unlawfully change election rules, paving the way for now-President Joe Biden to be declared the winner of the Nov. 3 race, according to a six-month investigation of the 2020 presidential election.

In a 23-page report, the Republican National Committee’s election integrity panel stated, “Democrats and their liberal allies, including some elected officials, exploited the pandemic and used it as an excuse to haphazardly expand mail voting and loosen important integrity measures that are broadly supported by Americans and which prevent irregularities.”

While these rules changes “may have been well-intentioned, they were unnecessary,” the report concluded.

The findings were first reported on Thursday by the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

According to investigators, the following groups bypassed state legislatures and illegally changed state election rules in the leadup to the 2020 presidential race: “courts that disregarded long-standing laws, by Democratic governors who abused their emergency powers, and by officials such as secretaries of state who ignored state laws duly passed by their legislatures.”

These last-minute rules changes compromised election security and made the process highly vulnerable to voter fraud, according to the RNC report.

After making the case for mass mail-in voting, Democrats “watered down verification processes in order to handle the influx of absentee ballots,” the report found.

“This included lowering review standards for counting ballots and insufficient ballot duplication procedures.”

The report also found that Republican poll watchers were “stonewalled” in several Democrat-controlled districts, preventing them from doing their job — which was to ensure that vote-counting was not done in secret.

“Some officials also stonewalled access of Republican poll watchers and observers, and withheld access to basic election information the parties and public should reasonably expect to have,” the report asserted.

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

Because of these underhanded tactics, according to the RNC, Democrats eroded election integrity.

“These attacks on transparency and the rule of law significantly undermined voter confidence in the election system,” the report noted.

Caught on candid camera… Fulton County supervisors in Georgia tell poll workers, press and observers to leave the room… And then pull out SUITCASES of ballots. Say it with me… F R A U D. WHERE IS THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE?”pic.twitter.com/1Nc8cZqGXA — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 3, 2020

While some accommodations had to be made because of the pandemic, Democrats used the crisis “as a pretense to achieve long-sought policy goals such as expanded mail voting and the elimination of key safeguards, specifically for absentee voting, such as witness and ID requirements,” the report stated.

“One of the worst examples is the automatic mailing of ballots to voters who did not request them, including in states such as New Jersey and Nevada that had no tradition of heavy absentee voting and were unprepared to scale up their processes,” the report noted.

“Another example was how state courts ignored laws enacted by their legislatures such as ballot delivery deadlines.”

Audit Cites Fulton County Elections Department for Security Lapses, Missing Routers, Financial Errors via @WestJournalism https://t.co/CQGPivLrNt — Norman Firebaugh (@2_Firebaugh) August 14, 2021

By frivolously utilizing emergency powers and the courts, the “Democrats attempted, with some success, to tear down these key safeguards that give Americans confidence in our elections,” the report stated.

To ensure we don’t have a repeat of the bizarre 2020 election, the RNC recommended that Republicans launch a “year-round” election integrity operation that includes monitoring state and county-level election processes to ensure laws are being followed and training thousands of poll watchers.

🚨🚨”There was meaningful voter fraud in Fulton County last November”🚨🚨 “Votes in Fulton County were counted more than once” More than 100,000 ballot tally sheets were missing for MONTHS after the election Audit tally sheets showed fraudulent 100-0 results for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/oXM6XTQ0sA — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

The committee also recommended a number of measures to prevent fraud, including those that leftist Democrats rabidly oppose, such as voter ID requirements, cleaning up outdated voter rolls to weed out people who have died or moved out of state, banning ballot harvesting and prohibiting private individuals such as George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg from controlling the administration of elections through massive donations.

As we inch closer to the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general election, it comes as no surprise that leftist Democrats and their media puppets are ramping up the coronavirus fearmongering in order to recreate the conditions that led to Biden being declared the winner of the 2020 election.

According to the RNC report, the centerpiece of the Democrats’ strategy is to push for mass mail-in voting — a dubious process that led to weeks of “vote-counting” long past Election Day and raised concerns about missing chain-of-custody documents for multiple batches of ballots.

“there are no chain of custody documents for 355,918, or 59.3 percent, of the estimated 600,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes” in Georgia for the 2020 presidential election. Recall that Trump “lost” GA by 12k votes.https://t.co/R7Yl6VqRVd — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 8, 2021

Mass mail-in voting is prohibited in many countries because it has been found to be vulnerable to fraud.

So it makes no sense that the United States — which boasts a population that tops 328 million — wouldn’t take appropriate steps to deter preventable fraud. Unless, perhaps, your intention is to hijack an election.

“If concern about voter fraud with mail-in ballots is delusional, it is a delusion that is shared by most of the world,” John Lott, the president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, wrote in an August 2020 Op-Ed for Newsweek.

“Even the countries that allow mail-in ballots have protections, such as government-issued photo IDs. But Americans are constantly assured even this step is completely unnecessary.

“Without basic precautions, our elections are on course to become the laughingstock of the developed world.”

Trump lost by 40,000 votes across 3 states. GA can’t produce chain-of-custody documents, as even Raffensperger now admits. WI went from a few thousand “indefinitely confined” voters to 170,000. AZ audit is ongoing. Entirely feasible that shenanigans account for 40,000 votes. https://t.co/NppOA8xTBf — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 12, 2021

If our chaotic, sketchy presidential election hadn’t already made us a laughingstock, then Biden’s catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal cemented it.

