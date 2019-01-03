RNC Spokeswoman Blasts Romney, Tells Him To Join the Team

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany took freshman Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah to task for his Washington Post Op-Ed and recent media appearances in which he was highly critical of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know what his strategy is, but we know what our strategy is at the Republican Party, which is to stand united as a party,” she told Fox News on Thursday.

McEnany noted that Trump enjoys strong approval numbers among the GOP ranks.

“The Gallup poll, the most recent one in December, shows that this president has 89 percent support among Republican voters, which is extraordinary,” she said. “That’s higher than past presidents in both parties.”

McEnany acknowledged that Romney will likely vote for Trump’s agenda “99 percent” of the time, including on border funding, tax and regulatory policy, which is all the more reason he should not attack the party’s standard-bearer.

“The focus needs to be on Chuck (Schumer) and Nancy (Pelosi) coming to the negotiating table and making solutions for the American people,” the spokeswoman said.

WATCH: @BillHemmer got reaction from @kayleighmcenany after President Trump fired back at @MittRomney: “I don’t know what his strategy is, but we know what our strategy is at the Republican party and that’s stand united as a party.” #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/VoPxYDxxcn — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) January 3, 2019

McEnany’s comments mirrored those of her boss RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

In a Wednesday tweet in response to Romney’s Op-Ed, McDaniel wrote, “POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7.

“For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive.”

POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive. https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 2, 2019

McDaniel, who is a niece of Romney, further explained on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, “My tweet yesterday had nothing to do with family. I would have done this to any freshman incoming senator and I would have said ‘hey, let’s focus on the real issues here,’ which are the Democrats who are proposing dangerous policies for our country.”

Let’s focus on the real issues here, which are the Democrats, who are proposing dangerous policies for our country. pic.twitter.com/JsXiHxJfmf — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 3, 2019

On Capitol Hill on Thursday, Romney appeared to dial back his anti-Trump rhetoric, telling reporters, “I look forward to being able to have a trusting relationship with the president and others despite differences from time to time.”

In a CNN interview on Wednesday, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee also sought to tamp down rumors that he is gearing up for a 2020 run against Trump.

Asked by anchor Jake Tapper if he planned to challenge the president, Romney answered, “No. You may have heard I ran before.”

Sen.-elect @MittRomney says he’s not running for president in 2020. He also says he hasn’t made a decision on whether to endorse President Trump’s re-election: “I want to see what the alternatives are.” https://t.co/bIsXrR91sl pic.twitter.com/7SEdi4B83a — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 2, 2019

“I’ve had that experience,” he continued. “And, by the way, I acknowledge the president was successful. And I was not. He did something I couldn’t do. He won, and I recognize that and appreciate that. But no, I’m not running again. And we’ll see whether someone else does in a Republican primary or not.”

Romney said he has not made a decision whether he will endorse Trump in 2020.

