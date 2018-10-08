RNC Spokeswoman: ‘Every Single Senate Race’ Tightening Due to Kavanaugh

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany stated on Monday that GOP polling showed movement in her party’s direction in “every single” U.S. Senate race, which she attributed to the Democrats’ treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked McEnany if she felt the controversy created by the Kavanaugh appointment will be a net positive for Republicans going into the midterms.

McEnany replied that it would.

“Democrats were already energized,” she contended. “The same women you saw protesting Judge Kavanaugh were the women who were protesting in the Women’s March. They were already. They were already going to turn out.”

The spokeswoman further argued that the hearing was a “turning point.”

“I spoke with our data department just after the Kavanaugh hearing,” McEnany said.

“And our data at the RNC was far more accurate than public polling in 2016, and our data director said to me she has seen movement in every single senate race towards the Republican side and we’re seeing that in public polling as well.”

She noted that in the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll enthusiasm among Republican women was up eight percent.

The survey conducted last week found Republicans catching up in enthusiasm for the midterms in relation to Democrats, closing a 10 point gap to two percentage points.

In July, 78 percent of Democrats described the midterms are “very important,” while 68 percent of Republicans did.

By last week, that number had shifted to 82 percent of Democrats believing the elections are “very important,” while 80 percent of Republicans do.

McClatchy reported last week that the National Republican Congressional Committee’s low-dollar donations over the past week are up 175 percent — compared to the same time period the previous month, according to NRCC communications director Matt Gorman.

“He added that the average donation total is up 111 percent, and that the committee has raised 194 percent more overall in the last week, again compared to the same timeframe the month before–all signs of grassroots enthusiasm,” McClatchy conveyed.

“The Supreme Court fight has energized conservatives in an undeniable way,” Gorman said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told The Washington Post on Saturday following the successful vote to confirm Kavanaugh, the Democrat attacks were “a great political gift for us.”

“The tactics have energized our base,” he said. “I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.”

