RNC Sues Biden Admin Over New COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements, Calls Order 'Authoritarian Overreach'

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement on Thursday announcing the organization is suing the Biden administration over its forced vaccine mandate, calling it “authoritarian overreach.”

McDaniel sent a news release regarding the lawsuit as President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the Labor Department has issued a rule requiring COVID-19 vaccination for companies with 100 or more employees.

The Republican National Committee is suing the Biden admin for its forced vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/fm0iv5d5Zc — GOP (@GOP) November 4, 2021

“Joe Biden failed to shut down the virus as he promised — he couldn’t do his job, so now he wants you to lose yours,” McDaniel said.

“This mandate is yet another attack on frontline workers, first responders, small businesses, and the rights of the American people,” she added.

Biden’s decision to shift the deadline to receive the vaccine to after the holidays has been scrutinized by others in the Biden administration. The long delay undercuts the claim that there is an “emergency justification” for the vaccine mandate.

“Additionally, by taking months to draft this order and shifting the deadline to after the holidays for political gain, Biden has completely undermined any emergency justification for this unlawful overreach,” McDaniel said.

The RNC spokeswoman also claimed the Biden administration does not have the authority to force Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“While I am pro-vaccine, the Biden administration does not have the authority to force hardworking Americans to choose between being vaccinated and providing for their families,” McDaniel said.

The concern has led the RNC to sue the Biden administration. McDaniel said the group will “maintain every legal option.”

“That’s why the RNC is suing the Biden administration over this unlawful vaccine mandate and will maintain every legal option to fight this authoritarian overreach,” she said.

McDaniel is not alone in the legal battle. South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem released a video to Twitter on Thursday telling Biden she will “see you in court.”

“This morning, the Biden Administration released their guidance through OSHA that affects over 100 million Americans,” Noem tweeted.

“I am announcing that today, we are joining a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates.@JoeBiden, see you in court,” the governor added.

This morning, the Biden Administration released their guidance through OSHA that affects over 100 million Americans. I am announcing that today, we are joining a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates.@JoeBiden, see you in court. pic.twitter.com/sA3xnEIYuQ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 4, 2021

“Today, the Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees and HHS released its rule to ensure that health care workers are vaccinated,” Biden said in Thursday’s announcement.

Today, the Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees and HHS released its rule to ensure that health care workers are vaccinated. Together, they will cover about 100 million Americans and help us beat COVID-19. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2021

“Together, they will cover about 100 million Americans and help us beat COVID-19,” Biden added.

