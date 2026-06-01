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Rep. Ro Khanna speaks during a news conference on April 29, 2026, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ro Khanna speaks during a news conference on April 29, 2026, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Tom Brenner / Getty Images)

Ro Khanna Says Trump Is Mostly Responsible for Anger Over LA Fires That Began Before He Took Office

 By Randy DeSoto  June 1, 2026 at 2:44pm
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Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California blamed President Donald Trump for the anger residents of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires feel, despite the Republican not taking office until weeks after the blazes.

On Sunday, MS Now “The Weekend” host Eugene Daniels asked Khanna to respond to the race Republican Spencer Pratt is running in the Los Angeles mayoral contest against current Mayor Karen Bass: “What do you think we’re learning about how Californians feel about the incumbents, in general?”

“Look, I think that there is a lot of hurt and anger after the fires. My view is that the blame of that really needs to go on Donald Trump,” Khanna, whose district is in the San Francisco Bay Area, replied.

“They still owe the state $50 billion. They have not worked with Mayor Bass or our governor to get the resources needed. And they have really punished California,” he added.

“But, understandably, people who still haven’t seen their homes rebuilt, who were upset with how that was handled, they are upset with the incumbents,” the lawmaker said.

Do you think Democrats in California will hold their leaders accountable in upcoming elections?

The Palisades and Altadena wildfires both broke out on Jan. 7, 2025, exacerbated by the dry Santa Ana winds, Los Angeles affiliate KNBC-TV reported.

In the case of the Palisades Fire, response efforts were greatly hampered by a lack of water in the area due to a major reservoir being empty for many months for repair.

Bass was in Africa attending the inauguration of the president of Ghana when the wildfires broke out.

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Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025, and days later traveled to Los Angeles to see how the recovery effort was going.

At the time, he voiced frustration with Bass over how slowly the recovery efforts were progressing, noting that residents were still not able to access their properties, and permits to rebuild were expected to take at least 18 months under state and local policies.

“You have emergency powers just like I do… You have to exercise them also,” Trump said.

Trump met with Bass and Republican Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in April. The two officials stated afterward, “We had a very positive discussion about FEMA and other rebuilding funds as well as the support of the President to continue joining us in pressuring the insurance companies to pay what they owe — and for the big banks to step up to ease the financial pressure on L.A. families.”

Fox News reported that the January 2025 wildfires scorched more than 37,700 acres and destroyed over 16,200 structures in the Los Angeles area. Pratt lost his home in the Palisades fire.

Trump posted on Truth Social following his meeting with Bass and Barger, “I will be working with the Mayor, Supervisor, and everyone else to help this tragic situation go smoothly. In particular, I want to thank our Great EPA Administrator, Lee Zeldin, for the incredible speed with which he has already accomplished his very complex Environmental work.”

According to media reports, Zeldin’s personal engagement with California state and local officials helped speed up the permitting process.

“We had been working with the administration ever since [Trump] sent EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin out to help us, and we’ve been working closely with him,” Bass told KNBC-TV.  “Administrator Zeldin was a colleague of mine in the House of Representatives. We worked on very controversial issues together.”

Barger agreed, saying Zeldin’s involvement “was a game-changer.”

About 2,000 permits were approved by city and county agencies, Zeldin said in a social media post at the time. He further noted that the EPA removed hazardous materials from 13,000 properties.

The EPA leader also pointed out that the federal Small Business Administration has delivered $3.2 billion in disaster loans.

In December, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for $33.9 billion in federal money for wildfire recovery and prevention, which includes the combined $16 billion that Los Angeles city and county are seeking.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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