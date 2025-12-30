Rob and Michele Reiner Records Abruptly Sealed After Move by LAPD

New records related to the killing of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have been suddenly sealed following a request from police in Los Angeles.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed that a “security hold” has been placed on all records connected to the case, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The hold was initiated by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to officials.

Because of that action, no further information can be released to the public for now.

This includes autopsy reports, investigative notes, and other documents tied to the slayings.

The medical examiner’s office said it understands the intense public interest surrounding the case, but no more information will be made available until the court order is lifted.

Some details had already been made public before the records were sealed.

The medical examiner previously ruled both deaths as homicides. Officials said the couple died after both were stabbed multiple times sometime after a Dec. 13 Christmas party at the home of Conan O’Brien.

In a statement to NBC Los Angeles, police explained why they sought the court order.

LAPD said the request was made to ensure detectives received key information first — before it was made public.

“The order was not sought to undermine transparency,” the LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a judge approved the department’s request.

The medical examiner’s office said it received the order last week and confirmed that no additional records can be released until further notice.

On Dec. 14, the Reiners were found dead inside their Brentwood home.

Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested the same day.

Prosecutors have charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is currently being held without bail while awaiting trial.

The younger Reiner was reportedly acting bizarrely at O’Brien’s party, and police say he killed his parents in the hours after the family left the event.

