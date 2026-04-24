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Rob Reiner, left, is pictured with his children, Romy Reiner, center, and Jake Reiner attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Things Like This" May 13 in Los Angeles. Jake Reiner wrote a tribute on Substack to his parents, who were murdered in December.
Rob Reiner, left, is pictured with his children, Romy Reiner, center, and Jake Reiner attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Things Like This" May 13 in Los Angeles. Jake Reiner wrote a tribute on Substack to his parents, who were murdered in December. (Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)

Rob Reiner's Oldest Son Speaks Out for First Time Since Parents' Death: 'Too Impossible to Process'

 By Michael Schwarz  April 24, 2026 at 2:04pm
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Jake Reiner, eldest son of the late Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and wife Michele, broke his months-long public silence Friday by posting a lengthy tribute to his murdered parents.

“It’s almost too impossible to process,” Reiner wrote on Substack.

The tribute combined recollections of his parents with revelations about the “nightmare” he has lived since their violent deaths.

On Dec. 14, 2025, 78-year-old Rob and 68-year-old Michele Reiner were found dead inside their Los Angeles home.

The Reiners’ second son, Nick Reiner, who has a history of substance abuse and violent behavior, allegedly stabbed his parents to death with a knife, though the suspect’s now-former attorney has professed Nick’s innocence under the law.

Either way, Jake Reiner did not address his brother’s guilt or innocence. In fact, he only mentioned his brother briefly and not by name.

Instead, he began by sharing that he learned of his parents’ death through his sister Romy.

“My world, as I knew it, had collapsed,” he wrote. “I was in a trance. The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister. I needed to figure out what the hell just happened.”

After the initial shock, grief took hold and has not let go.

“Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time,” Reiner wrote. “It’s too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare.”

Then followed a tribute to each of his parents.

He called his mom his “confidant,” recalled her selflessness, sense of humor, and love of musicals.

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Of his famous Hollywood dad, with whom he shared a love of baseball, Reiner wrote that the public saw “exactly the beautiful person he was at home.”

The murders, of course, perpetually haunt Jake and Romy.

“Every day since then has been horrendous,” Jake wrote. “Every meeting we take, every person we talk to, every tear we shed, every movement we make is connected to our parents being murdered. In the middle of trying to process the most devastating moment of your life, the world demands meetings, paperwork, decisions, and explanations; as if documentation must come before mourning.”

Jake also promised that Romy will tell her story “in her own way and in her time.”

Certain details, however, “belong only to our family, and keeping them private is the only way to protect what little remains of something that was taken from us.”

Rob Reiner earned fame as a wildly successful Hollywood actor and director, as well as a liberal activist.

In the latter capacity, he often acted as an antagonist toward President Donald Trump, who said unflattering things about Rob after the murders.

Most conservatives, however, including Rob’s friend and actor James Woods, reacted with sorrow and grace.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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