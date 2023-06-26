Legendary comedian and actor Rob Schneider, one of the most under-appreciated former “Saturday Night Live” cast members, has endorsed the candidacy of Robert Kennedy Jr., he announced on Twitter Sunday.

The “50 First Dates” star posted a snap of him with the legacy candidate who is currently challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party’s nomination next summer.

Kennedy, 69, is somewhat of an aberration in today’s political climate in that his appeal crosses party lines.

The son of murdered former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and the nephew of assassinated former President John Kennedy is both a Democrat and a vaccine skeptic.

He’s also against the unbreakable bond between “woke” corporate America and government, and he has also said he is in support of gun rights.

On abortion, Kennedy is supportive of the procedures, but he has called each one of them a “tragedy.”

In essence, Kennedy is an old-school liberal and not a leftist. His populist views are gaining steam with people who have grown tired of the leftward lurch of the insane Democratic Party.

He snagged the endorsement of Schneider on Sunday, the comedian said.

“Inspiring, hopeful, courageous and most importantly (like his father) compassionate,” the actor said. “It’s my honor to support @RobertKennedyJr #Kennedy2024.”

Schneider has become well-known on Twitter in recent years as one of the entertainment industry’s few outspoken Republicans.

But prior to about a decade ago, Schneider was a Democrat. In 2013, he explained why he left the party of Jim Crow.

“The state of California is a mess, and the super majority of Democrats is not working,” Schneider said, Politico reported.

The comedian added, “I’ve been a lifelong Democrat and I have to switch over because it no longer serves the people of this great state.”

Schneider has been committed to fighting the destructive leftist agenda, which is why he is so beloved by many of us on the right.

He supported former President Donald Trump and continues to champion him, as well as causes that put Americans first.

In that vein, the funnyman’s endorsement is a bit confounding.

But perhaps Kennedy’s candidacy is a coming home opportunity for Schneider, whose former party left him behind.

He might view RFK Jr. as a beacon of hope for a party that supports grooming children more than it does medical or personal liberty for voters.

Schneider did not expound on the endorsement. But it is a sign that Kennedy’s candidacy is resonating with many, many people — which is a blow to Biden.

FiveThirtyEight reported last week that Kennedy currently has the support of only 20 percent of Democratic primary voters.

Biden — the incumbent — is only supported by 60 percent of them. Sixty percent is a clear majority, but is a sign that at least 4 in 10 of these people want someone whose brain is functioning.

Two in 10 support a man who doesn’t simply challenge people to push-up contests, but is also a man who can actually do push-ups:

Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden! pic.twitter.com/ns8MdJVlmx — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

Kennedy is an old-school liberal who in today’s political climate almost feels like a Republican.

But at the end of the day, as likable as Kennedy might be — and as right as he might be on issues such as border security — the man is still a Democrat. That is going to be a hard no for people who are right-of-center and who also see the Democratic Party for the destructive force it is.

What I take from Schneider’s endorsement and the available polling out there is that there is hope among current Democrats and former ones that the party can return as a less destructive, less extreme version of itself.

Kennedy, because of his lineage, also represents to so many people a time when America was on top of the world.

But he is still a long-shot candidate who has never held office with personal views that are absolutely going to turn off hardcore “progressive” primary voters.

Still, he continues to gain traction because the alternative is an extreme man who claims to be a master at calisthenics but has yet to prove he can navigate stairs and reporters with any level of consistency.

In any event, conservatives should hope and pray Kennedy overcomes the odds and wins his party’s nomination.

A general election in which Kennedy is the worst option is a better scenario than Republican and independent voters have seen in decades.

