Rob Schneider Lets Garth Brooks Have It Over Bud Light Controversy: 'Just Shut Up'

Outspoken comedian and actor Rob Schneider has just about had it with the left-wing virtue signaling of country star Garth Brooks and his public support for “inclusion” and Bud Light.

Brooks, famed for his 1990 hit “Friends in Low Places,” recently made a big show about how much he cares for the LGBT community and said he’ll serve Bud Light in his new Nashville, Tennessee, bar despite the massive boycott that has sent Bud Light tumbling from its former status as the top-selling beer in America.

Sadly, Brooks didn’t merely say he’ll serve Bud Light to anyone who orders it, he also engaged in personal attacks on those who are boycotting the beer brand.

“I know this sounds corny. I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks … I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners, and people like one another,” he said, according to Billboard.

“And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway,” he said.

Then he made it even worse.

“In my existence, one a**hole can turn the whole tide down there. My thing is, let’s create a place that you feel safe in,” he said, according to Whiskey Riff.

So, in Brooks’ estimation, you are an “a**hole” and a person without “manners” if you support the boycott of Bud Light.

Naturally, people did not take kindly to the name-calling from the self-professed “tolerant” singer. Many announced that they were done with Brooks, and some fans took to social media to say they were throwing out their Brooks CDs and memorabilia or deleting his songs from their devices.

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz even took a swipe at Brooks after the a**hole comment.

“I’m sure glad we have Garth Brooks to tell us who is and isn’t an a**hole. Question, tho: Does it make someone an a**hole if they cheat on their spouse, write a song about it with their paramour, and then publish the duet with THAT VERY paramour? Or does that make for a good person, righteous in their moral preening?”

Despite all that pushback, Brooks doubled down on his claims that he is the more tolerant one because he supports Bud Light.

“Everybody’s got their opinions,” Brooks said. “But inclusiveness is always going to be me.

“I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man,” he added.

It might be hard to feel “welcome” in a bar when your host is calling you an a**hole.

For his part, Schneider also chimed in, and what he had to say makes more sense.

The 59-year-old “The Hot Chick” star blasted Brooks and told him to “just shut up,” according to Fox News.

“I think next time, he’s going to stay out of it. Isn’t he? I think Garth Brooks, next time, is going to shut his mouth, and he’s going to pretend like ‘I don’t have anything to do with what beer is chosen in my restaurant,'” Schneider told Fox News.

“I think the culture is in a very weird little place of hypersensitivity one way or the other. And I think that’s why most people shut their mouths,” Schneider continued. “I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say I have nothing to do with it.”

“That’s the thing. I’m just as susceptible as Garth — ego. You know, he had to put this in, ‘Well, I think that, you know, I’m a good person because I did …’ And it’s like, shut up.”

“As I was saying on ‘Fox & Friends’ this morning, I sound like a baseball player who apologized for upsetting people because he dared give an opinion about what was happening at one of his favorite shopping places, Target, and then he apologized to the fans and friends, and then he still gets booed,” the actor concluded.

Yes, the whole issue comes down to Brooks’ outsized ego. It wasn’t really about gays or Bud Light. It was all about his virtue signaling to the world that “Hey, I’m Garth Brooks, and I am the good guy who is better than all those a**holes.”

But as the Bible says, none of us are righteous and are all sinners. As it says in Romans 3:10-12, “None is righteous, no, not one; no one understands; no one seeks for God. All have turned aside; together they have become worthless; no one does good, not even one.”

Brooks really had no reason to pipe up about the Bud Light controversy, especially since his self-serving proclamations came more than a month after the boycott against Bud Light even began. Not to mention that he was foolishly jumping in bed with the losing side.

