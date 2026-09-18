Would-Be Robber Finds Out the Hard Way That He Picked the Wrong Victim: Two Shots Later He Was in the ER

A robber’s skills in victim-selection were lacking Tuesday when he tried to hold up an armed commuter at a gas station.

Orland Park, Illinois, police responded to the scene around 9:00 a.m. local time, eventually taking the would-be robber to a local hospital for treatment with at least one gunshot wound, ABC7Chicago, a local TV station, reported. Surveillance video caught the incident on video, which was posted on social media.

“I would hope that he would just give up his keys, let him take his car, and the guy wouldn’t have to use his weapon. Luckily, he had a weapon on him, and he wasn’t afraid to take it out,” Naseem Elmosa, whose family owned the gas station, told the Chicago-based TV station.

The surveillance video posted online showed the robber walking toward the gas station customer before drawing a gun, only for the customer, who had a concealed-carry permit, to draw his own gun and fire at least two rounds. The suspect was struck at least once by the armed citizen’s return fire.

“He was masked. It was clear on plain view sight that this person, he was armed, of course,” Elmosa said.

Police were investigating the shooting, and didn’t identify either the would-be robber or the armed citizen. Police said the customer was cooperating with the investigation into the shooting.

“It’s just crazy to see here in Orland Park. It’s just scary for everybody around here, especially having a family-owned business. Never came across this issue before,” Elmosa said.

Illinois passed its concealed carry law in the wake of a December 2012 decision by a divided three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which ruled the state’s ban on concealed carry and refusal to issue permits was a violation of the Second Amendment.

Circuit Judges Richard Posner and Joel Flaum, both Reagan appointees, said the ban was unconstitutional, while Circuit Judge Ann Claire Williams, a Clinton appointee, dissented.

The law passed by the Illinois Legislature took effect in 2014.

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