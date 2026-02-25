Robert De Niro Melts Down in Another Interview, Says Trump 'Should Never Even Have Been Allowed to Run'

It’s not a secret that swathes of Hollywood simply are not fans of President Donald Trump.

The complaints from that affluent group are often loud, unyielding, and hyper-critical across the board.

(There are a few exceptions.)

Yet, even among that large refrain, one legendary actor stands above the rest when it comes to hating Trump: Robert De Niro.

The latest example of De Niro’s unchecked animus toward the president came on Monday, when the 82-year-old actor phoned in to MS NOW to go on an unsubstantiated diatribe denigrating Trump.

“We’re in a state of lunacy,” De Niro told MS NOW. “This should never be happening in this country. This guy should never even have been allowed to run for president. He’s unqualified. Period.

“We all know that. So we’re dealing with a with a fool, a clown, who’s brought the rest of the circus into the White House. So we’re dealing with it.”

De Niro was far from done. He would continue his meltdown, and even seemed to blame independent voters for Trump’s second term.

“It’s about getting rid of this idiot. Period,” he said. “And we all know what it is. Getting rid of him and the independents or whatever. Voters realize that this is not their guy. Hello! Finally, you realize that, because the guy is the biggest con artist ever that there’s ever…

“I mean, this is a joke, that we’re even talking about him. He should have been out of the running, you know, years ago. And thanks to Mitch McConnell, who saved him in the second impeachment.

“You know, it’s a joke, and Mitch McConnell will have to live with that for the rest of his life, knowing how he allowed this fool to actually try to maybe topple our government.”

You can watch — and listen — to De Niro’s impassioned rant below:

While the rhetoric may be bombastic, for anyone who’s paid any attention to De Niro over the last decade, it’s hardly a surprise.

In November 2023, De Niro snapped after he realized that his anti-Trump remarks were removed from his speech for an awards show.

In May 2024, De Niro was stripped of an award after he unleashed an anti-Trump tirade outside of a courthouse.

Trump has typically responded in kind to De Niro’s unflattering remarks.

“I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was,” Trump posted to Truth Social shortly after De Niro’s courthouse incident.

