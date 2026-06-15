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Robert De Niro has long hated Donald Trump and is fond of calling the president names. He once said, “I’d like to punch him in the face,."
Robert De Niro has long hated Donald Trump and is fond of calling the president names. He once said, “I’d like to punch him in the face,." (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Robert De Niro Says He Can't Love America While 'Xenophobic Tyrant' Trump is President

 By Johnathan Jones  June 15, 2026 at 4:18pm
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Far-left actor Robert De Niro said Sunday that he cannot love a country led by President Donald Trump.

While speaking at an event in New York City, the 82-year-old accused Trump of being a “racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant” and said that he currently does not love the country that made him wealthy and famous.

“I hate to say it, but loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser,” De Niro said in remarks that later circulated on social media.

The Hollywood actor then claimed Trump had pushed suffering on the world.

“I can’t love a country that starts stupid and inhumane wars, killing thousands of innocents and indirectly causing the deaths and suffering of millions more,” De Niro said.

He added, “I can’t love a country that takes health care away from millions of people and uses that money to enrich their pals in the Trump-Epstein class,” he continued.

De Niro also criticized the enforcement of the country’s immigration laws under the Trump administration.

“I can’t love a country that sends out masked militias to shoot citizens in the streets, torture our neighbors, and separate families,” he said in an apparent reference to ICE agents doing their jobs.

The actor added, “I can’t love a country that’s led by a racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant.”

Do you watch Robert De Niro’s movies?

“And let me just say it: I can’t love a country that’s led by Donald Trump and his sycophant Congress.”

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According to The Guardian, De Niro was addressing a crowd at an event called, “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment.”

De Niro has spent years attacking Trump in the media.

A decade ago, before Trump’s first term, the “Goodfellas” star called Trump a “punk,” a “dog,” and a “pig.”

De Niro added he fantasized about assaulting Trump.

“I’d like to punch him in the face,” he said.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find disturbing.

At the 2018 Tony Awards, De Niro said on stage, “I’m gonna say one thing. F*** Trump!”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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