Robert Mueller, Subpoenaed by House Republicans, Now Said to Be in 'Memory-Care Facility'

The man who once led the now-discredited “Russiagate” investigation may no longer be mentally competent to testify, according to new reports.

Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations reported Tuesday that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has lived in a memory-care facility “for the past few years.”

Sperry wrote on X, “NEW: House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Robert Mueller to appear for a Sept. 2 deposition to provide details from an FBI investigation of Jeffrey Epstein from decades ago — even though sources tell me Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years.”

NEW: House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Robert Mueller to appear for a Sept. 2 deposition to provide details from an FBI investigation of Jeffrey Epstein from decades ago — even though sources tell me Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 5, 2025

It was unclear as of Wednesday if the House Oversight Committee intended to withdraw its subpoena of Mueller.

The subpoena actually relates to Mueller’s involvement in a decades-old FBI investigation into convicted and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The House Oversight Committee is compelling the following individuals to appear for depositions through issued subpoenas: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9 Former President Bill Clinton: October 14 Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland:… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 5, 2025

But Mueller is also central to renewed scrutiny and calls for accountability of the Russiagate hoax, which his investigation helped fuel.

As special counsel, Mueller pushed claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Donald Trump.

Mueller’s 2019 report arguably damaged Trump’s first term, although it ultimately failed to find evidence of collusion.

At the time, Fox News host Mark Levin drew attention to Mueller’s public demeanor.

“Look, I’ve seen people with onset dementia,” Levin said. “I’m not going to mock this man. He obviously shouldn’t have been there. He should never have headed this investigation. I’m not making allegations.”

In recent weeks, new questions about Mueller’s role have emerged under the leadership of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard has released declassified documents that she said show the Russiagate narrative was a politically motivated hoax.

.@DNIGabbard: President Obama ordered this January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment to be produced … that kicked off what Clapper, Brennan, Comey and others fulfilled in pulling together pieces of intelligence… they were essentially trash. They were not credible. pic.twitter.com/AuPrLh2cGg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 6, 2025

According to Gabbard, the Obama administration orchestrated the investigation to undermine Trump.

She claimed senior officials, including James Clapper and John Brennan, engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy.”

Mueller’s condition, as reported by Sperry, casts further doubt on the integrity of the original investigation.

