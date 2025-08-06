Share
News
Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on May 29, 2019.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on May 29, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Robert Mueller, Subpoenaed by House Republicans, Now Said to Be in 'Memory-Care Facility'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 6, 2025 at 10:00am
Share

The man who once led the now-discredited “Russiagate” investigation may no longer be mentally competent to testify, according to new reports.

Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations reported Tuesday that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has lived in a memory-care facility “for the past few years.”

Sperry wrote on X, “NEW: House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Robert Mueller to appear for a Sept. 2 deposition to provide details from an FBI investigation of Jeffrey Epstein from decades ago — even though sources tell me Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years.”

It was unclear as of Wednesday if the House Oversight Committee intended to withdraw its subpoena of Mueller.

The subpoena actually relates to Mueller’s involvement in a decades-old FBI investigation into convicted and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But Mueller is also central to renewed scrutiny and calls for accountability of the Russiagate hoax, which his investigation helped fuel.

As special counsel, Mueller pushed claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Donald Trump.

Mueller’s 2019 report arguably damaged Trump’s first term, although it ultimately failed to find evidence of collusion.

At the time, Fox News host Mark Levin drew attention to Mueller’s public demeanor.

“Look, I’ve seen people with onset dementia,” Levin said. “I’m not going to mock this man. He obviously shouldn’t have been there. He should never have headed this investigation. I’m not making allegations.”

In recent weeks, new questions about Mueller’s role have emerged under the leadership of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard has released declassified documents that she said show the Russiagate narrative was a politically motivated hoax.

Related:
House Oversight Committee Subpoenas the Clintons, Comey, Mueller, and Six Others

According to Gabbard, the Obama administration orchestrated the investigation to undermine Trump.

She claimed senior officials, including James Clapper and John Brennan, engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy.”

Mueller’s condition, as reported by Sperry, casts further doubt on the integrity of the original investigation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Illinois Gov Admits State's Congressional Map Looks Like It Was Drawn by a 'Kindergarten Class'
Robert Mueller, Subpoenaed by House Republicans, Now Said to Be in 'Memory-Care Facility'
Trump Gives JD Vance a Big 2028 Boost, Also Throws Another Name in the Mix
Texas Dems Furious About 'Gerrymandering' Flee to Illinois, Where Republicans Are Essentially Voiceless: Here's How Bad It Is
NFL Star Held in Jail Without Bail for 4 Days Due to California's Ridiculous Gun Laws
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation