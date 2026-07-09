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Tyler Robinson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, sits while Judge Tony Graf conferences with attorneys during a preliminary hearing at the Fourth District Courthouse on July 9, 2026, in Provo, Utah.
Tyler Robinson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, sits while Judge Tony Graf conferences with attorneys during a preliminary hearing at the Fourth District Courthouse on July 9, 2026, in Provo, Utah. (Spenser Heaps - Pool / Getty Images)

Robinson's Alleged Kirk Assassination Rifle and Chilling Messages on Bullet Casings Shown in Court

 By Randy DeSoto  July 9, 2026 at 4:40pm
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Prosecutors showed photographs of a rifle found in the woods near Utah Valley University last September following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Additionally, images of engraved bullet casings found on campus — including one that said “Hey fascist! Catch!” — were also shown in court on Thursday at a pre-trial hearing in Provo, Utah.

Tyler Robinson has been accused of shooting and killing Kirk at a TPUSA event on Sept. 10, 2025.

In text messages to his then-lover, self-described transgender Lance Twiggs, read in court, Robinson mentioned hiding the gun, a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action .30-06 caliber, in the woods near UVU.

Robinson had also allegedly engraved messages on the bullets, such as “O Bella Ciao,” an Italian anti-fascist song, and “Ciao Ciao,” an Italian greeting.

Fenix Ammunition posted on X that the bullet shown in court on Thursday was a “Remington Cor-Lokt soft point round.”

“It’s SPECIFICALLY designed to deform, slow down, and prevent an exit wound,” Fenix said, noting that the bullet likely caused more internal injury.

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Twiggs confirmed in sworn video testimony shown in court that Robinson had engraved bullets at their home using a Dremel.

Surveillance footage shown in court on Wednesday captured Robinson multiple times on the UVU campus on the day he allegedly shot Kirk.

David Hull, a former Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent, testified that an individual he believed to be Robinson could be seen fleeing the scene, carrying something. The person moved into a nearby wooded area.

Following the Sept. 10 assassination, Robinson, based on court testimony, texted Twiggs that he shot Kirk because “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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