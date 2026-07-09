Robinson's Alleged Kirk Assassination Rifle and Chilling Messages on Bullet Casings Shown in Court

Prosecutors showed photographs of a rifle found in the woods near Utah Valley University last September following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Additionally, images of engraved bullet casings found on campus — including one that said “Hey fascist! Catch!” — were also shown in court on Thursday at a pre-trial hearing in Provo, Utah.

Tyler Robinson has been accused of shooting and killing Kirk at a TPUSA event on Sept. 10, 2025.

In text messages to his then-lover, self-described transgender Lance Twiggs, read in court, Robinson mentioned hiding the gun, a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action .30-06 caliber, in the woods near UVU.

🚨 BREAKING: Never-before-seen photos of Tyler Robinson’s rifle. Law enforcement photos show the rifle reportedly used to kill Charlie Kirk hidden in the woods, wrapped in a towel, and later placed into an evidence box. pic.twitter.com/MwnoyzRzza — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 9, 2026

Robinson had also allegedly engraved messages on the bullets, such as “O Bella Ciao,” an Italian anti-fascist song, and “Ciao Ciao,” an Italian greeting.

Jennifer Faumuina, Sergeant with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), just described the engravings found on the cartridges: “Notices bulge”

“OWO what’s”

“This?”

“Hey Fascist”

“Catch”

“⬆️➡️⬇️⬇️⬇️”

“O Bella Ciao”

“Ciao Ciao”

“If you read”

“This, you are”

“Gay”

“Lmao” pic.twitter.com/xEOd0jDwvz — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 9, 2026

Fenix Ammunition posted on X that the bullet shown in court on Thursday was a “Remington Cor-Lokt soft point round.”

“It’s SPECIFICALLY designed to deform, slow down, and prevent an exit wound,” Fenix said, noting that the bullet likely caused more internal injury.

Photos of the ammunition recovered from Tyler Robinson. Remington headstamp on the case and despite the somewhat low resolution on the photo you can see the somewhat blunted nature of the projectile’s tip. This is a Remington Cor-Lokt soft point round. It’s SPECIFICALLY… pic.twitter.com/Ab2wLjmQrN — Fenix Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) July 9, 2026

Twiggs confirmed in sworn video testimony shown in court that Robinson had engraved bullets at their home using a Dremel.

🚨 NOW: Transgender lover Lance Twiggs ADMITS UNDER OATH that Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson was engraving bullets not long before the assassination The casings on the day of Charlie’s killing said: “Hey fascist! Catch!” and other messages LIES ARE CRASHING DOWN. pic.twitter.com/p0GVHVpL0A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2026

Surveillance footage shown in court on Wednesday captured Robinson multiple times on the UVU campus on the day he allegedly shot Kirk.

The video compilation (exhibit 12.4) of Tyler Robinson visiting UVU campus four times on 9/10 (the last visit stretching into the early morning hours of 9/11) will be submitted as evidence and broadcast to the media. Here’s the video. When you watch it, you’ll understand why… pic.twitter.com/niPw0Nbcdj — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 7, 2026

David Hull, a former Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent, testified that an individual he believed to be Robinson could be seen fleeing the scene, carrying something. The person moved into a nearby wooded area.

Following the Sept. 10 assassination, Robinson, based on court testimony, texted Twiggs that he shot Kirk because “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

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