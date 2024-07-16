Share
Robot Umpires Could Soon See Regular-Season Use in MLB

 By The Associated Press  July 16, 2024 at 10:00am
Major League Baseball could test the use of robot umpires as part of a challenge system in spring training next year, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday the sport has made “material progress” during testing at Triple-A, the highest minor league level.

Speaking to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Manfred said a spring training test would be needed a year before the system is adopted at the big league level.

MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019.

It has been used at all Triple-A ballparks this year for the second straight season.

NFL Legend Kicked Off Plane After He Says He Made a Harmless Request

After splitting having the robot alone for the first three games of each series and a human with a challenge system in the final three, MLB switched to an all-challenge system on June 25 in which a human umpire makes nearly all decisions.

“The challenge system is more likely or more supported, if you will, than the straight ABS system,” players’ association head Tony Clark said earlier Tuesday at a separate session with the BBWAA.

Playing rules changes go before an 11-member competition committee that includes four players, an umpire and six team representatives.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the committee adopted a pitch clock and restrictions on defensive shifts without support from players.

Conversation