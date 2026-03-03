Share
Musicians Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, founding members of Radiohead, perform onstage with The Smile during the "Light for Attracting Attention Tour" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Dec. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
Musicians Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, founding members of Radiohead, perform onstage with The Smile during the "Light for Attracting Attention Tour" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Dec. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)

Rock Band Radiohead Lashes Out with Vulgar Response After ICE Uses Song to Honor Americans Killed by Illegals

 By Bryan Chai  March 3, 2026 at 3:30am
It appears legendary British rock band Radiohead just cannot untangle itself from President Donald Trump — and they’re getting heated about it.

The longtime music group from Oxfordshire, England, put out a vulgar response after Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a touching tribute video that happened to use one of their songs, “Let Down.”

You can view the ICE video for yourself below:

While the Radiohead songs plays (it appears to be a choral version of the song), ICE shared images of various Americans who had been killed by illegal immigrants.

“Thousands of American families have been torn apart because of criminal illegal alien violence,” ICE posted. “American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country.”

The agency added, “This is who we fight for. This is our why.”

That largely apolitical message appears to have ruffled the feathers of Radiohead.

According to NBC News, the music group issued a statement that demanded the video be taken down — while also hinting at a potential legal battle on the horizon.

“We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down. It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight,” Radiohead said via statement.

The band added: “Also, go f*** yourselves.”

Virginia Mom Allegedly Murdered by Illegal Alien with 30 Priors Only Weeks After Dem Governor Blocks ICE Cooperation

When reached for comment, the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News that it had bigger problems to worry about.

“We fight for the Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Katie Abraham and countless other American victims of illegal alien crime,” DHS deputy assistant secretary Lauren Bis said. “Where is the compassion for the mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters of Americans who have been brutally raped and murdered by criminal illegal aliens?”

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time Radiohead has taken issue with some of its music appearing in material from the administration of President Donald Trump.

According to Variety, Radiohead took issue with their “Phantom Thread” appearing in the First Lady Melania Trump biopic, “Melania.”

One of Melania Trump’s advisors told the outlet that he’s actually a big fan of Radiohead — but that the song wouldn’t be removed from the film.

“Let Down” was one of the seminal hit songs of Radiohead’s wildly popular 1997 album “OK Computer.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
