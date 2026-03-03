Rock Band Radiohead Lashes Out with Vulgar Response After ICE Uses Song to Honor Americans Killed by Illegals

It appears legendary British rock band Radiohead just cannot untangle itself from President Donald Trump — and they’re getting heated about it.

The longtime music group from Oxfordshire, England, put out a vulgar response after Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a touching tribute video that happened to use one of their songs, “Let Down.”

You can view the ICE video for yourself below:

Thousands of American families have been torn apart because of criminal illegal alien violence. American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country. This is who we fight for. This is our why. pic.twitter.com/lKQp1lb4Q2 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 18, 2026

While the Radiohead songs plays (it appears to be a choral version of the song), ICE shared images of various Americans who had been killed by illegal immigrants.

“Thousands of American families have been torn apart because of criminal illegal alien violence,” ICE posted. “American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country.”

The agency added, “This is who we fight for. This is our why.”

That largely apolitical message appears to have ruffled the feathers of Radiohead.

According to NBC News, the music group issued a statement that demanded the video be taken down — while also hinting at a potential legal battle on the horizon.

“We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down. It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight,” Radiohead said via statement.

The band added: “Also, go f*** yourselves.”

When reached for comment, the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News that it had bigger problems to worry about.

“We fight for the Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Katie Abraham and countless other American victims of illegal alien crime,” DHS deputy assistant secretary Lauren Bis said. “Where is the compassion for the mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters of Americans who have been brutally raped and murdered by criminal illegal aliens?”

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time Radiohead has taken issue with some of its music appearing in material from the administration of President Donald Trump.

According to Variety, Radiohead took issue with their “Phantom Thread” appearing in the First Lady Melania Trump biopic, “Melania.”

One of Melania Trump’s advisors told the outlet that he’s actually a big fan of Radiohead — but that the song wouldn’t be removed from the film.

“Let Down” was one of the seminal hit songs of Radiohead’s wildly popular 1997 album “OK Computer.”

