Rock Guitarist Found Dead, Son Charged in Killing

 By Matthew Holloway  August 12, 2022 at 8:28am
Guitarist of the punk rock band Teenage Head, Gordon “Gord” Lewis, was found dead in a downtown Hamilton, Ontario, apartment.

Lewis was located by Hamilton police on Sunday, one suspect has been arrested and police have told the media there are no other suspects at this time according to The Hamilton Spectator.

Lewis’ son 41-year-old Jonathan Lewis was charged with second-degree murder after the body was located.

“Gordon was born and raised in Hamilton and is best known as the founding guitarist of the punk rock band Teenage Head. He is described as an inspiring musician,” Hamilton police said in a statement.

“The family have requested privacy while they grieve the loss of Gordon. He will be remembered for his passion for music.”

Detective Sergeant Sarah Beck told reporters that the police learned of multiple emails over the weekend that were sent to multiple news outlets regarding someone’s death, according to CBC.

The emails sent allegedly came from Jonathan Lewis and stated that his father was

Music industry publications and adoring fans have taken to Twitter to mourn Lewis’ death.

Micheal McDowell of Blitz Magazine wrote, “The future of veteran Hamilton, Ontario punk/new wave band, TEENAGE HEAD is uncertain, in light of the murder of co-founder and guitarist GORDON LEWIS at age 65.”

“This is tragically heartbreaking. I hope the allegations are totally false, but I don’t think they are.” Author T.L. Cain posted, “Rest In Paradise, Gordon Lewis. Thank you for all the great music you made in Teenage Head.”

“RIP – GORDON LEWIS 1956-2022 Founding guitarist of the seminal #punkband from Hamilton, TEENAGE HEAD 1975. He named the band after a Flamin’ Groovies song. The Notorious Lead singer , Frankie Venom, passed a couple years ago of throat cancer,” Otter Rock Music wrote.

“The very first concert I went to was Teenage Head, in a church of all places. Barely into my teens, it set the stage for a lifetime of rock n’ roll,” Live Music Canada wrote. “Our most sincere condolences to all who knew and loved Gord Lewis. -SC”

