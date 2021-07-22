Rock Legend Eric Clapton Refuses to Play Any Venue That Requires Proof of COVID Vaccination

Music icon Eric Clapton took a bold stand for medical freedom and against government overreach when he defiantly declared that he will not perform at any venue that requires attendees to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

The multi-Grammy winner made the announcement Tuesday — one day after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will mandate full vaccinations for anyone who wants to go to a nightclub or performance venue.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton said on the Telegram account of film producer Robin Monotti, his friend and fellow vaccine skeptic.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

In the post, Clapton included a link to his performance of “Stand and Deliver,” an anti-lockdown song written in December by fellow rock legend Van Morrison.







Johnson announced that by the end of September, full vaccinations will be required as a condition to entering nightclubs and other venues.

“As we said last week, we do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point if it’s necessary to reduce transmission,” the prime minister said Monday, according to the BBC.

“And I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18 have had their chance to be double-jabbed, we’re planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.”

Clapton, 76, began criticizing the coronavirus vaccine in May, revealing the “disastrous” side effects he suffered after getting his first injection in February and his second jab six weeks later.

“I took the first jab of AZ [AstraZeneca vaccine] and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days,” he wrote on Telegram. “I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one.

“About six weeks later, I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say, the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks.”

Clapton said his reactions were so severe “I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

The guitar legend said he started speaking out against vaccine mandates after meeting other skeptics who expressed anxiety about the long-term health consequences of injections that have been around for such a short time.

Clapton said the solidarity he felt with other informed individuals who shared his concerns cemented his desire to defend personal freedom against abusive government overreach.

“I’ve been a rebel all my life, against tyranny and arrogant authority, which is what we have now, but I also crave fellowship, compassion and love, and that I find here,” he wrote. “I believe with these things we can prevail.”

Like other vaccine skeptics, Clapton is not telling others to avoid getting vaccinated.

He’s merely saying it should be a personal choice, especially in light of all the flip-flopping on COVID-19 by government “experts” such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Two weeks ago, the Biden administration ignited volcanic outrage by cavalierly announcing that it plans to go door to door to browbeat unvaccinated Americans to get their injections.

Many Americans were furious at the notion that strangers will be banging on their doors to bully them into getting vaccinated for a virus with a 99 percent survival rate.

