Rock legend Rod Stewart described a scary incident involving his 11-year-old son Aiden, who collapsed while playing soccer.

“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” he told FourFourTwo magazine, according to the Evening Standard.

The situation appeared so serious, the boy was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, Stewart said.

“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down,” Stewart said. “It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.”

The singer did not specify when the incident happened.

Stewart, 77, has eight children from five relationships. His eldest, Sara Streeter, was born when Stewart was 17. She was raised by adoptive parents, the Standard reported.

His daughter Kimberly, 43, and son Sean, 42, are from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart. Daughter Ruby, 35, was born during his romance with model Kelly Emberg. He also has two children, Ruby, 30, and Liam, 28, with model Rachel Hunter.

Aiden and Alastair, 16, are Stewart’s children with his current wife, Penny Lancaster.

It’s been a difficult year for Stewart, who recently announced the passing of his brother Bob just two months after they lost their brother Don.

Now known as Sir Roderick, Stewart is known for his distinctive raspy voice.

He is among the best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide. He has had 10 No. 1 albums and 26 top-10 singles in the U.K., as well as 17 top-10 albums and 16 top-10 singles in the U.S.

19 Years ago today! ‘As time goes by – The Great American Songbook Vol II’ Head to my website for a full interactive timeline of my life from 1945 to present day. pic.twitter.com/ykZgW9JQIn — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) October 14, 2022

His hits include “Gasoline Alley,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Maggie May.”

He continues to perform, with a current tour in the U.K. and one planned next year in Australia with Cyndi Lauper.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.