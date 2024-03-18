Rock-‘n’-roll icon Jon Bon Jovi might never tour again, he disclosed during a recent interview after admitting he is still recovering from a 2022 vocal cord surgery.

The road to recovery has been longer than anticipated and might keep the 62-year-old off of stages forever, he said in an interview about his forthcoming album “Forever.”

While speaking with the Boston radio station WWBX, the singer, songwriter and guitar player was asked if he would hit the circuit to promote the album.

His answer could break some hearts.

“I don’t know about a tour,” he said. “It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

Bon Jovi said he was able to record the album by working at his own pace, but the rigors of touring might be too much for him to handle.

“Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night, four nights a week, for months on end,” he told the station.

Bon Jovi added, “And so I’m working towards that goal.”

The singer and his band are also the subject of a new four-episode Hulu docuseries called “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.”

Bon Jovi described the dysfunction in his voice in an interview about the series, ABC News reported.

“I’m ready to talk about it,” he said of the procedure. “I pride myself on having been a true vocalist. I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve been studying the craft for 40 years.”

Bon Jovi added, ”One of my vocal cords was literally atrophied.”

“Your vocal cords are supposed to look parallel, or let’s pretend that they are as thick as a thumb — one of mine was as thick as a thumb, and the other one was as thick as a pinky,” he added. “So, the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well.”

The singer’s new album will debut on June 7.

On his website, the singer said the album will be a return to the fun music that helped him top the charts and become one of the most recognizable vocalists around.

“This record is a return to joy,” he said. “From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi.”

