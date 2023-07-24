Rock Legend Ted Nugent Says Those Attacking Jason Aldean's Song Are 'Idiots' with 'No Soul'

Rock legend Ted Nugent torched the emotionally incontinent leftists who are attacking country music star Jason Aldean over his hit song “Try That in a Small Town,” saying they’re soulless “idiots.”

Aldean released the single in May, but it didn’t draw much controversy at the time.

However, when he unveiled the music video for the song on July 14 to promote his forthcoming album, he drew volcanic backlash from liberals, who disingenuously claimed the song is “racist” and encourages lynching.

Why? Because it reminds leftist rioters that many fed-up Americans believe in self-defense and will not sit still if their neighbors are beaten, robbed or murdered.

“Now I know there’s a bunch of idiots out there, but you need to learn to get a kick out of the idiots,” Nugent told Fox News‘ Jimmy Failla on Saturday. “The idiots hate this Jason Aldean song because they hate when we push back against violence.”

The legendary guitarist said as usual, leftists misconstrued the core message of “Try That in a Small Town.”

“They always get it 180 degrees wrong,” Nugent said. “This song is against violence. The song is about self-defense. The song is about protecting your loved ones in your neighborhood.

“If you find fault with a song that celebrates protecting your loved ones, your neighborhood, you might be going down to Target to the Satan display and getting on your knees.”

He added: "These are just weird people. We dismiss them out of hand because they've got no soul. I laugh in their face."







Nugent said the constant criticism he has received over the years from triggered leftists has inoculated him from their frequent tantrums.

“I’ve always stood up radically — really extremist — for God, family, country, Constitution, Bill of Rights, Ten Commandments, golden rule, work ethic, law and order, all that really radical stuff, and that represents the heart and soul of the best, most passionate, most cocky, most fun, people in the world,” he said.

In addition to Nugent, numerous country music stars such as Lee Greenwood and Travis Tritt have come to Aldean’s defense, saying the song is patriotic and inspiring.

As it is, the left-wing tantrums have backfired, since “Try That in a Small Town” has skyrocketed to the top of the music charts amid the controversy.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” has reached #1 on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/PXZa31xpp4 — Billboard Charts (@billboardnewsb) July 19, 2023

Nugent said it’s obvious from the groundswell of support Aldean has received on social media that countless Americans are on his side.

“The reach of social media gets to good people all over the world,” he said. “And all the good people in the world are saying what the Nugent family says: ‘Go, Jason, go … We salute you, and we stand with you.'”

When Aldean performed to a sell-out crowd in Cincinnati on Friday, he stood his ground, saying he will not bend the knee to left-wing mobs trying to silence or cancel him.

“I love my country. I love my family. And I will do anything to protect that, I can tell you that right now,” he said.

Jason Aldean is not backing down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yDPWP1mNO3 — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) July 22, 2023

You can watch the video for “Try That in a Small Town” and judge for yourself whether it’s “racist.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Anyone with half a brain will see that it is a song about the neighborly collegiality that, thankfully, still exists in many small towns across the nation. And that is a good thing.

