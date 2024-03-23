The Rock Is Reportedly Ruffling Feathers Due to Perceived WWE Double Standards

Should a top executive and a rank-and-file member of a company adhere to the same rules and standards?

That’s the question at the heart of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s most recent return to professional wrestling — and this doesn’t appear to be a scripted work.

Johnson, no stranger to both real and predetermined drama, made his grand return to World Wrestling Entertainment on Feb. 2., and immediately entered the main event scene.

Given that most WWE fans seemed aware that this was, in all likelihood, Johnson’s final full-time run with the company, the excitement was palpable — brief re-introductory pains aside.

Once Johnson settled into a groove and embraced a villainous role it seemed like smooth sailing on WWE’s annual “Road to Wrestlemania.”

Well, reports are now suggesting that it was smooth sailing… until Johnson embraced his inner villain a tad bit too much.

Longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that several talents were frustrated with a perceived double standard when it came to what Johnson wasn’t — or was — allowed to do.

In his weekly Wrestling Observer Newsletter, per Wrestling Inc., Meltzer noted that talent had been given an edict from TKO Group Holdings (the mega-entity that owns both WWE and UFC) to keep their banter and mannerisms rated PG.

This was relevant because Johnson, very much leaning into his heelish “Hollywood Rock” persona, posted several blistering promos (pro wrestling parlance for talking segments meant to further a feud or story) to social media addressing his current feud with WWE’s top good guy, Cody Rhodes.

Are you a WWE fan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 14% (77 Votes) No: 86% (485 Votes)

Those promos included some colorful use of the f-word (which is why we won’t be sharing them here), which would typically run afoul of any PG rating.

The ongoing debate over the issue, however, stems from the fact that Johnson is a part of the board of TKO Holdings, a factoid that gives Johnson considerably more power and influence than even the highest-ranking WWE officials.

Johnson has also leaned into his real-life position on the board for storyline purposes, re-dubbing himself the “Final Boss” of WWE.

WARNING: The following post contains language some readers may find offensive.

THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW⚡️✊🏾 Now sit back, shut your mouths and ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS TAKING ALL YOUR CANDY ASSES ON 🤫 ONE NIGHT ONLY #BROOKLYN #RAW#TheROCK @wwe @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/Lv3lXr1PNe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 19, 2024

According to Meltzer, other WWE wrestlers are frustrated with the apparent “double standards” of Johnson being allowed to break certain company rules.

More so, Meltzer adds, some wrestlers feel that they are actually creatively shackled with some of these PG constraints — constraints that clearly don’t apply to everyone.

Johnson is scheduled to headline the first night of WrestleMania XL, when he will team up with his “cousin” (not actually by blood) Roman Reigns, against Rhodes and his tag team partner, Seth Rollins.

WrestleMania XL will take place across two nights on April 6 and 7, and emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.