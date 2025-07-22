Rock and Roll Legend Ozzy Osbourne Dies 3 Weeks After Farewell Show

Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal icon and longtime frontman of Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 75.

The singer passed away Monday morning, just three weeks after performing a farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family said in a statement, according to Sky News.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

During the recent concert, Osbourne performed from a throne and thanked fans for supporting his decades-long career.

"Ozzy's working with his therapist every single day," his wife Sharon said shortly before his passing. "Ozzy's number one thing in life is his fans, so he's working hard to be ready…

“You’ve no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

His final gig featured other rock acts, including Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, and was billed as the 76-year-old’s “final bow,” Sky News reported.

Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham, on Dec. 3, 1948, he overcame early struggles with dyslexia and had several run-ins with the law before launching his legendary music career, according to Biography.com.

Osbourne first rose to fame in 1970 with the release of Black Sabbath’s debut album, followed by the hit record “Paranoid,” which included “War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” and “Paranoid.”

He was ousted from the band while struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse in 1979, but quickly found solo success with “Blizzard of Ozz” and “Diary of a Madman.”

His hit “Crazy Train” became a staple of rock radio and later at sporting events worldwide.

Despite his many infamous stage antics, he earned mainstream fame and won multiple Grammy Awards. He was also inducted into both the U.K. and U.S. Rock and Roll Halls of Fame.

In the 2000s, Osbourne found new fame on MTV’s “The Osbournes,” a reality show that documented his chaotic life with wife Sharon and his children, Jack and Kelly, to new generations of fans.

He suffered from numerous health issues in recent years, including Parkinson’s disease and injuries from a 2019 fall, according to Sky News.

Osbourne is survived by Sharon, their children, and two children from a previous marriage.

He also leaves behind several grandchildren.

