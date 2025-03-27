Rock Star Recounts Horror That Started After COVID Vax and Ended up Ruining Her Life

Former Pussycat Doll Jessica Sutta said her life hasn’t been the same since she was injured from a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sutta said she first experienced side effects days after her second dose of the Moderna shot, which she took in December 2021, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

“I woke up with a muscle spasm in my right rib that just would not get out,” Sutta, 42, told the Daily Mail. “It felt like a knife inside was burning. It wrapped around my rib cage and up and down my spine, and it felt like I was on the brink of death.”

She also experienced tremors in her legs and head jerks, which have both since subsided.

“I still get the muscle spasms here and there,” Sutta said. “Things have gotten a little bit better through therapies and steroids, but I don’t want to live my life like that. I just want my body back. I want to be able to dance again.”

Sutta was bedridden for a year, but there would be more side effects to come.

Seven months ago, she was diagnosed with vaccine-induced lupus, a disease that causes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues and organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Any physical activity I pay for the next day, and my body just flares, and it’s very disappointing because I love to dance. It’s who I am,” Sutta said.

Rapid weight loss was another issue.

Having just given birth to a son, Sutta lost 50 pounds of the weight she had gained during pregnancy.

“It felt like my body was eating itself,” she said.

Then came the post-traumatic stress.

Her life, now a shadow of what it once was, makes her younger years hard to reminisce about, Sutta said.

When she first came to doctors with her condition, they were dismissive of her concerns.

“There were times, especially in the beginning, where I thought I was going to die, and there were no answers. I was being gaslit by doctors that really had no clue why this could occur,” she said.

Sadly, the lack of accountability regarding the vaccine has been a common experience for many Americans.

In May 2024, The New York Times reported that more than 13,000 Americans had filed vaccine injury compensation claims with the federal government.

But of those 13,000, only 19 percent of the cases had been reviewed, and only 12 people were compensated. The average payout was $3,600.

Sutta was at first unwilling to accept the possibility of being injured by the vaccine.

“I didn’t want it to be real,” Sutta said in a March 2024 interview with The Epoch Times. “I was just trying to do the right thing. I couldn’t imagine that this could ever happen. This wasn’t something that was warned; I didn’t get a heads up that this could be a reaction. … And to this day, I still get gaslit — to think that it’s not real.”

It wasn’t until March 2022 that a neurologist diagnosed her with a vaccine injury.







Immunologist Akiko Iwasaki, a vaccine expert at Yale University, commented about the grim reality the vaccine-injured face today.

“At least long Covid has been somewhat recognized,” Iwasaki told the New York Times. But people injured by the vaccine are “just completely ignored and dismissed and gaslighted.”

Sutta has been vocal about her life-changing experience, but it has come at a cost.

“I’m willing to risk my reputation so this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she told the Daily Mail. “There are many people in the industry way, bigger than me with a bigger outreach, with vaccine injuries. But they won’t speak out. And for me, I just couldn’t hold my tongue.”

Sutta claims she’s since been branded an “anti-vaxxer.”

“I do believe in the technology in hindsight, right? But I will not blindly trust the medical system ever again after what happened to me. I’m not ‘anti’ anything. I’m just anti being sick,” Sutta said.

With medical freedom warrior @JSutta of The Pussycat Dolls in Conifer, Colorado for #KennedyShanahan24 zipline fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/K3PKh9qPoF — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 18, 2024

Her outspokenness eventually led her to work with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a known vaccine skeptic — during his 2024 presidential campaign.

“But even after all of this, even though I’m having a better day today, I don’t feel like myself anymore,” Sutta said. “My heart just breaks for everyone who has suffered long COVID, because they understand. You’re just not yourself anymore.”

